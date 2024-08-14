The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 14-20 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Marques Walls

Danny Jonokuch

Swing for the Fences

Wednesday 21

The award-winning, seven-piece jazz band Danny Jonokuchi & the Revisionists back a Swing Dance and Jazz Concert at Shelburne Town Hall. With a beginners' lesson preceding the main event and brassy bops playing all night long, dancers of any experience level can hop, step and rock.

To Your Art's Content

Saturday 17

Queer Arts Festival

Rural LGBTQ artisans and creators get their time to shine at the annual Queer Arts Festival at Plainfield Recreation Field. More than 80 vendors showcase and sell their work among other rad activities, including live music, activist opportunities, craft demonstrations, fun for kids and community art projects.

Banjo Jamboree

Thursday 15-Sunday 18

Watchhouse

Fiddle fans from all over the state flock to the annual Green Mountain Bluegrass & Roots Festival in Manchester Center's Hunter Park for a four-day Americana extravaganza. Festivalgoers can camp, glamp or stay in town to join this hootenanny for the ages, featuring such acts as Twisted Pine, Aoife O'Donovan, Watchhouse, and Viv & Riley.

Circus Maximus

Saturday 17

Ruthless Retribution

Community arts organization Grimm's Domain hosts Vaudeville Vortex, a spellbinding variety show at Burlington Beer's Lumière Hall. Glamorous drag, burlesque and circus performances, from graceful aerial dancing to death-defying carnival acts, dazzle audience members' minds and delight the senses.

Petal to the Metal

Saturday 17

Woodstock Garden

Woodstock is in full bloom at Garden Day 2024, a celebration of three verdant locales across town. Sunflowers stun and herbal teas tickle the taste buds at Billings Farm & Museum; park rangers give tours and the Vermont Fiddle Orchestra performs at Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park; and the Woodstock Inn & Resort's Kelly Way Gardens hosts its annual Great Tomato Tasting.

Sing It On

Sunday 18

Jillian Dawn

Summer's free Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series continues at Dog Mountain with an outdoor performance by Jillian Dawn. Pups and picnickers of all ages are welcome to pack a blanket or a lawn chair and revel in the TikTok indie-pop artist's anthemic sounds infused with catchy country-rock vibes.

Photo Finish

Ongoing

"Women on the Edge: Alternative Processes in New England"

"Women on the Edge: Alternative Processes in New England," the current main gallery exhibit at the Vermont Center for Photography in Brattleboro, features the work of several regional female photographers, including Vermont's own Rachel Portesi. All the artists work in historic or nontraditional methods to create experimental works.