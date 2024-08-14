 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 14-20 | Seven Days Vermont

August 12, 2024 Arts + Culture » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 14-20 

Explore our editor’s picks for must-do events in Vermont this week, including the Green Mountain Bluegrass & Roots Festival at Manchester Center’s Hunter Park.
By

Published August 12, 2024 at 6:50 p.m.

    Green Mountain Bluegrass & Roots Festival @ Hunter Park

    • A four-day hootenanny hosts a variety of bluegrass, roots and Americana icons and up-and-comers....
    • Thu., Aug. 15, 4-11:30 p.m., Fri., Aug. 16, 8:45-12 a.m., Sat., Aug. 17, 8:45-12 a.m. and Sun., Aug. 18, 8:45 a.m.-5:30 p.m. $30-400.

  • 'Women on the Edge: Alternative Processes in New England' @ Vermont Center for Photography

    • An exhibition of female-identifying regional artists who use film and historic photo processes, including Lindsey Beal, Megan Bent, Anne Eder, Jeannie Hutchins, Connie Lowell, Rachel...
    • Through Sept. 1

    Garden Day 2024 @ Various Woodstock locations

    • An idyllic day outdoors features herbal tea, sunflower strolls, fiddle tunes and tomato tasting at Billings Farm & Museum, Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park, and the...
    • Sat., Aug. 17, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free; fee for admission to Billings Farm & Museum.

    Queer Arts Festival @ Plainfield Recreational Field

    • More than 80 vendors showcase their work among other rad activities, including live performances, activist opportunities, craft demonstrations, fun for kids and community art projects....
    • Sat., Aug. 17, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

    Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series: Jillian Dawn @ Dog Mountain

    • The TikTok indie pop artist infuses anthemic sounds with catchy country rock vibes....
    • Sun., Aug. 18, 5-7 p.m. Free.

    Danny Jonokuchi & the Revisionists Swing Dance and Jazz Concert @ Shelburne Town Hall

    • The award-winning jazz band backs a night of swing dancing. Beginner lesson, 6:30 p.m....
    • Wed., Aug. 21, 7-9:30 p.m. $25.

    Vaudeville Vortex @ Lumière Hall, Burlington Beer

    • Grimm’s Domain hosts an unforgettable evening of glamorous drag, burlesque and circus....
    • Sat., Aug. 17, 7-10 p.m. and Sat., Sept. 14, 7-10 p.m. $20.
About The Author

Emily Hamilton

Emily Hamilton
Bio:
 Emily Hamilton has been the calendar writer at Seven Days and Kids VT since July 2021. A native New Yorker, she moved to Burlington in March 2020 and, after a year indoors, threw herself wholeheartedly into Vermont's arts and music scene. She's a novelist in her free time, a lover of outdoor concerts and drag shows, and a cautious adopter of Montreal-style bagels.

