July 01, 2024 Arts + Culture » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 3-9 

By

Published July 1, 2024 at 5:24 p.m.

Related Events

  • Staff Picks
    'For the Love of Vermont' @ Vermont History Museum

    • More than 80 works from the Lyman Orton collection painted between 1910 and 1970....
    • July 3-Dec. 31

  • User Submitted
    75th Annual Warren 4th of July Parade @ Various Warren locations

    • Floats, fireworks and family fun fill the village with music and merriment for Independence Day. See madrivervalley.com for full schedule....
    • Thu., July 4, 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Free.

  • Reading Frederick Douglass @ Rokeby Museum

    • Audience members take active part in a recitation of Douglass’ famous address, “What to the Slave Is the Fourth of July?,” first given on July...
    • Fri., July 5, 1-3 p.m. Free.

  • User Submitted
    Words in the Woods: Ellen 'LN' Bethea @ Kill Kare State Park

    • Listeners soak in the natural beauty around them while the spoken word poet reads from her work as part of this Vermont Humanities series. ASL...
    • Sat., July 6, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Free; preregister.

  • Bandwagon Summer Series: Bondeko @ Cooper Field

    • A collaboration of musicians from Portland, Maine's migrant community play tunes from all over the world....
    • Sat., July 6, 6 p.m. $20-25; Free for children under 12.

  • Rochester Chamber Music Society @ Federated Church of Rochester

    • Cellist Ani Kalajian and violinists Adda Kridler and Mary Rowell join pianist Cynthia Huard in her final concert as the organization’s artistic director....
    • Sun., July 7, 4-5:30 p.m. Donations accepted.

  • Pizza Social @ Miller Farm

    • Farm-fresh slices are on the menu along with soft-serve ice cream....
    • Wed., July 10, 5:30 p.m. $15-30; free for BIPOC.
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 26-July 2

    Summer is here, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including Rock the Dock, the annual Independence Day soirée at Burlington's Community Sailing Center.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Jun 24, 2024
  • In Case You Missed It: Can't Miss Summer Events

    • By Emily Hamilton and Ken Picard
    • Jun 4, 2024
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 5-11

    Summer is right around the corner, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including an appearance by Erica Heilman, the storyteller behind the acclaimed Vermont podcast "Rumble Strip," at South Hero's Worthen Library.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Jun 3, 2024
About The Author

Emily Hamilton

Emily Hamilton
Bio:
 Emily Hamilton has been the calendar writer at Seven Days and Kids VT since July 2021. A native New Yorker, she moved to Burlington in March 2020 and, after a year indoors, threw herself wholeheartedly into Vermont's arts and music scene. She's a novelist in her free time, a lover of outdoor concerts and drag shows, and a cautious adopter of Montreal-style bagels.

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 26-July 2

    Summer is here, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including Rock the Dock, the annual Independence Day soirée at Burlington's Community Sailing Center.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Jun 24, 2024
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 19-25

    Summer is here, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including Remarkable Reptile Day at Vermont Institute of Natural Science in Quechee.
    • By Angela Simpson
    • Jun 17, 2024
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 12-18

    Summer is right around the corner, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including a performance by Grammy-nominated Scottish musician KT Tunstall at Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center in Stowe.
    • By Angela Simpson
    • Jun 10, 2024
