The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 5-11 

File: Jeb Wallace-Brodeur

Erica Heilman

Podcast Away

Wednesday 12

Erica Heilman, the storyteller behind the acclaimed Vermont podcast "Rumble Strip," kicks off a summer speaker series at South Hero's Worthen Library. Reflecting on her 10 years at the mic, Heilman gives listeners a look behind the curtain of her Peabody Award-winning show, which depicts life in the Green Mountains with unprecedented detail and tenderness.

Never Pet Me Go

Saturday 8

Courtesy Of Helena Lopes

Rescue Brew and Open House

Animal lovers flock to the Rescue Brew and Open House at Morristown's North Country Animal League, where shelter dogs are the stars of the show. Attendees and their furry friends raise a glass to the canine winners of Rock Art Brewery's label photo contest, watch local pooches tackle feats of agility and meet adoptable pets.

The Reel World

Saturday 8

Courtesy

Family Fishing Festival

The Champlain Islands mark the arrival of Vermont's annual Free Fishing Day with the Family Fishing Festival at the Ed Weed Fish Culture Station in Grand Isle. Aspiring anglers of all ages learn tricks of the trade at the trout hatchery pond (no licenses required) and chow down at the fish cookout between lessons on casting, knots, cleaning and identification.

Mother Earth

Sunday 9

Courtesy

The Whole Kit and Caboodle Show

Every Sunday this month means a performance of The Whole Kit and Caboodle Show at Bread and Puppet Theater in Glover. The troupe's latest anti-capitalist offering, directed by Maria Schumann, takes an angry but hopeful view toward climate change and what we owe each other and the Earth.

The Truck Stops Here

Tuesday 11

Courtesy

Food Truck Pop-Up

The outdoor dining season starts with a bang in St. Johnsbury with the returning biweekly Food Truck Pop-Up at the Three Rivers Path Trailhead Pavilion of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail. This Tuesday, foodies select from a smorgasbord of Israeli bites, Mexican Puerto Rican fusion, crêpes, barbecue and poutine.

Diner Characters

Opens Wednesday 12

Courtesy

Bake Off

Vermont Stage serves up the Bake Off, its uproarious annual fundraiser, at the Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center Black Box Theater in Burlington. This year's theatrical "pie," Terrence McNally's romantic comedy Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, gets sliced into three parts, each tackled by a different director and cast.

Masses of Media

Ongoing

Courtesy

2024 Members Exhibition

The S.P.A.C.E. Gallery in Burlington presents its 2024 Members Exhibition, an expansive celebration of the talent of more than 100 local artists. Works in every medium under the sun reflect the vibrant diversity of Vermont's art scene, and a reception-cum-art supply sale on June 7 raises funds for the gallery collective.