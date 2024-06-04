 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 5-11 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

June 03, 2024 Arts + Culture » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 5-11 

By

Published June 3, 2024 at 4:37 p.m.

Related Events

  • 2024 Annual Members Exhibition @ The S.P.A.C.E. Gallery

    • A showcase of works in a variety of mediums by more than 100 artists....
    • Through June 21

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Family Fishing Festival @ Ed Weed Fish Culture Station

    • Families snag trout in the hatchery pond and learn about the popular pastime with the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department....
    • Sat., June 8, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Rescue Brew and House Party @ North Country Animal League

    • Animal lovers sip Rock Art Brewery beers, watch canine agility displays and hang out with adoptable critters to raise funds for the shelter....
    • Sat., June 8, 2-6 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    'The Whole Kit and Caboodle Show' @ Bread and Puppet Theater

    • Bread and Puppet's summer show, directed by Maria Schumann, takes an anti-capitalist view toward climate change and what we owe each other and the Earth....
    • Sundays, 3 p.m. Continues through July 7 $10.

  • Staff Picks
    Food Truck Pop-Up @ Three Rivers Path Trailhead Pavilion, Lamoille Valley Rail Trail

    • A diverse selection of cuisines rolls up as foodies enjoy live music....
    • Second Tuesday of every month, 4:30-7:30 p.m. and Fourth Tuesday of every month, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Continues through Aug. 27 Free.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Erica Heilman @ Worthen Library

    • The Peabody Award-winning podcaster behind "Rumble Strip" gives an inside look into ten years behind the mic....
    • Wed., June 12, 6:30 p.m. Free; preregister.

  • Staff Picks
    The Bake Off: '​Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune' @ Black Box Theater, Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center

    • Terrence McNally’s romantic comedy gets broken into three parts, each tackled by a different director and different cast, in this riotous annual Vermont Stage fundraiser....
    • Wed., June 12, 7:30 p.m., Thu., June 13, 7:30 p.m., Fri., June 14, 7:30 p.m., Sat., June 15, 2 & 7:30 p.m. and Sun., June 16, 2 p.m. $34-64.
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

More Magnificent 7 »

More By This Author

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 29-June 4

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 29-June 4

    Summer is right around the corner, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including the Burlington Community Sailing Center’s 30th Anniversary Celebration and Waterfront Grand Opening.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • May 27, 2024
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 22-28

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 22-28

    Summer is right around the corner, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including a one-weekend-only staged reading of Ilya Kaminsky's acclaimed poem cycle, Deaf Republic, presented by the Parish Players.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • May 20, 2024
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 15-21

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 15-21

    Spring has sprung, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including performances by Persian violinist Mehrnam Rastegari and Mediterranean psychedelic-surf trio Habbina Habbina at the Bandwagon Summer Series in Putney.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • May 13, 2024
  • More »

About The Author

Emily Hamilton

Emily Hamilton
Bio:
 Emily Hamilton has been the calendar writer at Seven Days and Kids VT since July 2021. A native New Yorker, she moved to Burlington in March 2020 and, after a year indoors, threw herself wholeheartedly into Vermont's arts and music scene. She's a novelist in her free time, a lover of outdoor concerts and drag shows, and a cautious adopter of Montreal-style bagels.

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

From 2014-2020, Seven Days allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we've appreciated the suggestions and insights, right now Seven Days is prioritizing our core mission — producing high-quality, responsible local journalism — over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send an arts tip

Latest in Category

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 29-June 4

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 29-June 4

    Summer is right around the corner, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including the Burlington Community Sailing Center’s 30th Anniversary Celebration and Waterfront Grand Opening.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • May 27, 2024
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 22-28

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 22-28

    Summer is right around the corner, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including a one-weekend-only staged reading of Ilya Kaminsky's acclaimed poem cycle, Deaf Republic, presented by the Parish Players.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • May 20, 2024
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 15-21

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 15-21

    Spring has sprung, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including performances by Persian violinist Mehrnam Rastegari and Mediterranean psychedelic-surf trio Habbina Habbina at the Bandwagon Summer Series in Putney.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • May 13, 2024
  • More »

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation