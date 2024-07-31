Will Painting My House Fun Colors Affect the Resale Value? 

click to enlarge © Maksym Yemelyanov | Dreamstime

Dear Reverend,

I recently purchased my first house. After renting forever and being afraid to put nail holes in walls, I'm excited to paint and really make it my own. I wouldn't have been able to afford the house without help from my parents. They say I shouldn't go crazy with color so that it maintains resale value. I'm not into neutrals, but I feel like I owe it to them to take their advice. What do you say?

Val Spaar (nonbinary, 35)

Dear Val Spaar,

You're asking someone who lives in a little white ranch house with the rooms inside painted every color of the rainbow. I also have two mannequins in my living room, and art covers every available surface. So I bet you can tell where I'm headed with my advice.

Your parents may have helped you out, but I'm sure you also worked hard to achieve the goal of homeownership. You deserve to celebrate that fact and decorate the place however you see fit. Besides, you're the one living in it, not them.

Your house should be your home. The colors and décor you choose should make you feel happy, and that means different paint strokes for different folks. The walls in my living room used to be a barfy beige, which may have been dandy for the previous owner, but it bummed me out. So I painted them a beautiful blue that makes my eyeballs sing when they see it.

The best part about painting a room is that it's not permanent and is easy to change. If you ever decide to sell your house, you can worry about what to do with the walls then. If the housing market stays like it is, you could sell a house with poop-brown walls, ceilings and floors for top dollar anyway.

Since you just moved in, I'm sure you aren't planning to leave anytime soon. Go for it — paint to your heart's delight! I bet when your parents see how happy the finished product makes you, they'll be just as tickled as you are.

Good luck and God bless,

The Reverend