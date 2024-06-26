Gondolas Snack Bar Opens in Morristown 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Gondolas Snack Bar

Locals can now pull up, cool off and chow down at Morristown's newest roadside destination, Gondolas Snack Bar. Owner Louis Ferris opened the creemee and burger spot on June 7 at 3107 Route 15.

A real estate professional with experience working in commercial kitchens, Ferris wants his new business to be ingrained in the community. After the former occupant of the spot, Mountain View Snack Bar, closed during the pandemic, he saw an opportunity to re-create his best memories of Vermont summers and give them back to people, he said.

click to enlarge Courtesy

The six-patty Gondola smash burger

"I'm just so excited to bring everyone together here," Ferris said. "Our customers stay and hang out long after they're finished with their creemees."

Gondolas whips up triple-scoop cones in flavors such as maple, tutti-frutti and cotton candy, plus smash burgers, fries and onion rings. Ferris wants the snack bar to be authentic, which to him means locally sourced ingredients, such as creemee mix from Kingdom Creamery of Vermont, and live music on Saturday nights.

"We'd love to see anyone from Little League sports teams or friends having a reunion here," Ferris said. "We just want to be that fun place for the community to get a treat."

Gondolas operates daily from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. until October. Find out more at gondolassnackbar.com.