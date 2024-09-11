Hangry Mike's Food Truck Launches With Light Fare in Johnson | Seven Days

click to enlarge Courtesy

Hangry Mike's

Mike Mignone and his fiancée, Haley Newman, have opened Hangry Mike's, a food truck that currently operates Friday through Monday at 3 Railroad Street in Johnson. They expect to offer their menu of panini, salads, soups, sides and baked goods at least through late fall, said Mignone, 42.

"We just need food around here so bad," the 20-year Johnson resident said, noting that the town has been hit hard by flooding.

Since moving to Vermont, Mignone has worked mostly as a bartender, but he grew up in a restaurant family in New York City, he said. He also owns Sterling Mountain Organics, which markets products made with hemp and medicinal herbs.

Since he stood on a milk crate to wash dishes as a grade schooler in his family's restaurants, Mignone said, he's dreamed of having his own.

"I would love to have a physical location, but I want to be downtown," Mignone said, where many buildings have flooded repeatedly and need mold remediation. A food truck, he noted, offers mobility in case of floods.

Find the menu and hours at hangrymikes.com.