New Chef Team Joins the Tillerman in Bristol 

Pizza at the Tillerman

A pair of Honey Road alums now heads the kitchen at the Tillerman in Bristol. Elliot Sion and Taylor Adams have joined the culinary team as chef de cuisine and sous chef, respectively, Tillerman co-owners Kate Baron and Jason Kirmse said. The married couple bought the former Mary's Restaurant and Inn at Baldwin Creek in summer 2021.

Sion and Adams are working on a new menu, but Kirmse said the restaurant will not become "Honey Road South" and will retain its focus on rustic farm-to-table cuisine. Baron added that the Tillerman will still offer shared plates and wood-fired pizza as it expands with a Mediterranean emphasis. The Tillerman was just named one of the 22 best pizza places in the United States by the New York Times.

Sion moved to Vermont from the Boston area in 2017 to help open Honey Road, where he rose to become chef de cuisine. Before that, he spent three years at eastern Mediterranean restaurant Sarma in Somerville. Adams worked as a line cook at Honey Road for three years before leaving for the Hindquarter, a Huntington-based caterer.

The new chefs join line cook Jordan Hall, who has worked at the Tillerman since 2021, and Kelsey Martin, who started at the restaurant in November 2022 and will now primarily make pizzas and pastries.