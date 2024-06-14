Taste of Europe Store Opens in Montpelier 

click to enlarge Melissa Pasanen. ©️ Seven Days

Tanja Vukoja (left) and Neda Bikic at Taste of Europe

Two friends originally from Bosnia have opened a small shop at 35 Elm Street in Montpelier. Neda Bikic and Tanja Vukoja launched Taste of Europe just more than a month ago to fill a need they saw in Vermont's Capital City for Eastern European fare.

Among their inventory are smoked meats, cheeses, candies, snacks, coffee, tea and pickled vegetables — and 14 different versions of ajvar, a roasted red pepper spread made with eggplant.

Cliff Mullen of Worcester, who came in recently to buy Milka chocolate and bags of corn-and-peanut curls called Smoki, said he and his German wife were pleased to find European favorites close to home.

Learn more at Taste of Europe on Facebook or call 338-2835.