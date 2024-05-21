From Music Festivals to French-Canadian Rodeo: Québec Summer Events That Are Worth Traveling For | Seven Days

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published May 21, 2024 at 11:00 a.m.
Like Vermonters, the people of Québec know how to seize the summer. But with 14 times our population, the province hosts more events, concerts and festivals than it is humanly possible to attend. Many of them are uniquely enticing. In multicultural Montréal, it might be a Japanese street food festival or a three-day African dance party. In the Eastern Townships, right across the border, there's lots of music and a rodeo with live bulls and Canadian cowboys. Read on for a better idea of what's going on north of the border — in Montréal, Québec City and the Eastern Townships — this summer.
Piknic Électronik Montréal
Sundays through October 6, piknicelectronik.com/en
Top-quality electronic music meets a breathtaking view of Montréal from Parc Jean-Drapeau on Île Sainte-Hélène, aka St. Helen's Island.
Eurêka! Festival
May 24 to 26, festivaleureka.ca/en
The biggest science festival in Québec features more than 100 free, family-friendly events.
Mondial de la Bière
May 24 to 26, festivalmondialbiere.qc.ca/en
Sample as many as 400 food and beverage products at the largest beer fest in North America.
Go Bike
May 26 to June 2, velo.qc.ca/en/event-category/go-bike-montreal-festival
In a week of city cycling, bikers can choose from a range of routes and activities, including rides around the island of Montréal.
FringeMTL
May 27 to June 16, montrealfringe.ca
This vibrant showcase of anything-goes art features 91 companies, 15 venues and more than 600 performances of, well, everything.
Biennal ELEKTRA — Illusion
May 31 to July 21, arsenalcontemporary.com/mtl/exhib/detail/biennial-elektra-illusion
Arsenal Contemporary Art hosts the continent's largest exhibition of digital art.
First Fridays
June 7 to 9, July 5 to 7, August 2 to 4, mtl.org/en/what-to-do/festivals-and-events/first-fridays-montreal-street-food
Every "first Friday" weekend of the summer months, this festival of food trucks pops up on the Olympic Stadium grounds.
Montréal Baroque Festival
June 13 to 16, montrealbaroque.com/en
This year's celebration promises unique pairings of musicians from diverse Montréal communities.
YATAI MTL
June 13 to 16, mtl.org/en/ what-to-do/festivals-and-events/yatai-mtl-japan-week-montreal
At a popular Japanese street market, get a taste of sushi, drinks, shows and cultural workshops.
Festival International de Jazz de Montréal
June 27 to July 6, montrealjazzfest.com/en
Imagine the Burlington Discover Jazz Festival on steroids: traditional jazz, Latin and African music, pop, blues, blues rock, Cajun, and reggae — performed outdoors and in multiple venues, all over the city.
L'International des Feux Loto-Québec
June 27 to August 1, sixflags.com/larondeen
Countries compete in Montréal's annual fireworks showdown, employing the latest techniques and innovations in the field of pyrotechnics. It's at La Ronde amusement park, over Dolphin Lake, on the site of the city's original Expo 67.
Montréal Complètement Cirque
July 4 to 14, montrealcompletementcirque.com/en
North America's first international circus arts festival brings together gravity-defying representatives of the circus world for performances throughout Montréal.
Festival International Nuits d'Afrique
July 9 to 21, festivalnuitsdafrique.com/en
This 13-day event showcases talent from Africa, the West Indies and Latin America. Some of the ticketed concerts are indoors, but there are plenty of free acts in the downtown Quartier des Spectacles.
Fantasia International Film Festival
July 18 to August 4, fantasiafestival.com/en
Since its founding in 1996, this genre film festival has focused on niche, B-rated and low-budget movies in various genres, from horror to sci-fi. Showings are at Concordia University.
Fierté Montréal
August 1 to 11, fiertemontreal.com/en
Following the initiative of the city's 2SLGBTQI+ communities, the Montréal Pride Festival celebrates their rich cultural and social progress.
Osheaga Festival Musique et Arts
August 2 to 4, osheaga.com/en
Vermonter Noah Kahan headlines the three-day extravaganza of nonstop music, visual arts and fashion on multiple stages in Parc Jean-Drapeau.
Otakuthon
August 2 to 4, otakuthon.com
A bilingual, all-ages convention at the Palais des Congrès de Montréal celebrates anime, manga and Japanese culture.
ItalfestMTL
August 2 to 11, italfestmtl.ca
Celebrate the beauty and diversity of Italian culture in Canada through music, arts, food and folklore in Montréal's Little Italy, between rue Saint-Zotique and rue Jean-Talon on boulevard Saint-Laurent.
National Bank Open
August 3 to 12, nationalbankopen.com
Also known as the Canadian Open, this is one of the most important tournaments on the professional tennis tour.
ÎleSoniq
August 9 to 11, ilesoniq.com/en
Catch the beat of Québec's energetic club culture at Parc Jean-Drapeau for a weekend of hip-hop, rap, house, reggaeton, dubstep and glitch-hop. You can get there by metro.
LASSO Montréal
August 15 to 17, lassomontreal.com
Canada has country music, too! Participants don cowboy hats and kick up their heels to celebrate rural life in an urban setting: Parc Jean-Drapeau.
Festival AfroMonde
August 17 to 20, afromonde.ca/en
Traditional music, dance, visual art, fashion and humor converge in a diverse, dynamic celebration of African diaspora cultures around the Old Port of Montréal.
MUTEK
August 20 to 25, montreal.mutek.org
This six-day showcase experiments with digital art in multiple forms: musical and audiovisual performances; interactive and immersive installations; and virtual, augmented and mixed-reality works.
MAD Festival
August 22 to 25, madfestival.ca/en
Fashion shows, multidisciplinary acts, live art installations, musical performances and real-time design are part of this annual celebration of sartorial creativity held in the Quartier des Spectacles.
POP Montréal
September 25 to 29, popmontreal.com
Boasting more than 400 acts from all over the world, this cutting-edge indie music fest in Montréal's hip Mile End neighborhood just might introduce you to your next favorite band.
KWE! Meet With Indigenous Peoples
June 16 to 16, Québec City, quebec-cite.com/en/what-to-do-quebec-city/events/kwe
Indigenous artists and leaders share wisdom, crafts, short films and discussion of current issues.
Domaine Forget International Festival
June 29 to August 24, Saint-Irénée, domaineforget.com/en/international-festival
Domaine Forget is both a summer music and dance academy and an international festival on a 100-acre property overlooking the St. Lawrence River. For two months, it hosts world-class soloists, orchestras, dance concerts and jazz events.
Festival d'été de Québec
July 4 to 14, Québec City, feq.ca/en
This huge outdoor party has been getting thousands of festivalgoers dancing and singing since 1968. Over the course of 11 nights, choose from 150 multi-genre shows on five stages surrounded by history and culture.
Festival des Bières de Laval
July 12 to 14, Laval, festivaldesbieresdelaval.com/en/home
Featuring more than 70 exhibitors, including 35 microbreweries, this two-day beer fest is a great way to celebrate Bastille Day in Québec.
Gatineau Brewfest
July 17 to 27, Gatineau, festibiere.ca/en
This yearly event is a must for epicureans looking to taste terroir products and craft beers from all over Canada, with a focus on Québec and Ontario.
Festi Jazz Mont-Tremblant
July 31 to August 4, Mont-Tremblant, jazztremblant.com/en
For five summer days, the hills north of Montréal are alive with the sound of world-class jazz. More than 150,000 music lovers attend, and many of the concerts are free.
Grands Feux Loto-Québec
Tuesday and Thursday nights from August 1 to 24, Québec City and Lévis, lesgrandsfeux.com/en
The largest fireworks festival in the world is back with shows launched from a firing platform in the middle of the St. Lawrence River. It also promises eight original pyro-musical performances.
New France Festival
August 1 to 4, Quebec City, nouvellefrance.qc.ca/en
Bygone Québec City is the focus of a festive celebration of North American history.
International Balloon Festival of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu
August 9 to 11 and 15 to 18, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, en.montgolfieres.com
This colorful convergence of hot-air balloons is the largest in Canada. On the ground, the entertainment includes a major lineup of local and international performers.
Le Festibière de Québec
August 15 to 18, Québec City, infofestibiere.com/quebec
Translation: Québec Brewers Festival! More than 100 exhibitors — including 50-plus local microbreweries — make this a delicious destination for beer lovers of all persuasions.
Gatineau Hot Air Balloon Festival
August 29 to September 2, Gatineau, montgolfieresgatineau.com/en
Featuring the hot-air balloon in all its forms, this festival offers flights, nightly illuminations and, at the end of each evening, fireworks.
Bières & Saveurs de Chambly
August 30 to September 2, Chambly, bieresetsaveurs.com
Sample local craft beers, ciders, meads and wines, as well as locally grown foods, at a historic fort on the Richelieu River. It's one of the biggest tasting festivals in Québec!
Festival Western de St-Tite
September 6 to 15, Saint-Tite, festivalwestern.com/en
East meets West at this two-week event all about Canadian cowboy culture. Expect rodeos, dancing and country music.
Sherbrooke t'en Bouche un Coin
June 6 to 9, Sherbrooke, stebuc.com
A foodie festival near the Lac des Nations serves up tastings, demonstrations and food booths.
Orford Music Festival
June 12 to August 10, Orford, orford.mu/en
Professional and student musicians flock to Mont-Orford National Park to play in this well-established summer music series of classical and jazz concerts.
Ayer's Cliff Rodeo
June 13 to 16, Ayer's Cliff, rodeoayerscliff.com/en
Check out live rodeo right over the Vermont-Canada border. Also tractor pulls, country music and dance competitions.
Soif de Musique
July 3 to 7, Cowansville, soifdemusique.com
The name translates to "Thirst for Music." Forty thousand people attend, making this the biggest music event in the Brome-Missisquoi winemaking region.
Sherblues & Folk
July 4 to 6, Sherbrooke, sherblues.ca/en
Emerging and international musicians converge on downtown Sherbrooke for a summer festival renowned for the quality of its programming. Most of it is free.
ShazamFest
July 11 to 14, Ayer's Cliff, shazamfest.com
Québec's only neo-vaudeville festival is a four-day outdoor carnival featuring music, circus, burlesque, theater, skateboarding, wrestling, camping, and a beard and mustache contest.
Fête du Lac des Nations
July 16 to 21, Sherbrooke, fetedulacdesnations.com/en
Musicians from Québec and beyond take over multiple stages in Parc Jacques-Cartier for a weeklong summertime celebration with local food and family activities.
Couleurs Urbaines
July 26 to 28, Granby, couleursurbaines.org
This free visual arts symposium brings together more than 50 artists from across the province of Québec. Here's a rare chance to watch them work.
Festival des Traditions du Monde de Sherbrooke
August 14 to 18, Sherbrooke, ftms.ca/en
The town of Sherbrooke celebrates world traditions over a long weekend of music, dance, food and craft.
Festival Gourmand de Val-des-Sources
August 15 to 18, Asbestos, festivalgourmand.com
Local food is the main draw of this family-friendly festival that also offers rides, parades, games, sports tournaments and fireworks.
Fête des Vendanges
August 31 to September 2 and September 7 and 9, Magog, fetedesvendanges.com
Just north of Newport, this flavor fest features more than 100 exhibitors sampling and selling Québec wines, spirits, cheeses and other local products.
