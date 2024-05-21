From Music Festivals to French-Canadian Rodeo: Québec Summer Events That Are Worth Traveling For | Seven Days

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Jasmin Brochu

Québec fireworks

Like Vermonters, the people of Québec know how to seize the summer. But with 14 times our population, the province hosts more events, concerts and festivals than it is humanly possible to attend. Many of them are uniquely enticing. In multicultural Montréal, it might be a Japanese street food festival or a three-day African dance party. In the Eastern Townships, right across the border, there's lots of music and a rodeo with live bulls and Canadian cowboys. Read on for a better idea of what's going on north of the border — in Montréal, Québec City and the Eastern Townships — this summer.

Montréal

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Eva Blue

Montréal Complètement Cirque

Piknic Électronik Montréal

Sundays through October 6, piknicelectronik.com/en

Top-quality electronic music meets a breathtaking view of Montréal from Parc Jean-Drapeau on Île Sainte-Hélène, aka St. Helen's Island.

Eurêka! Festival

May 24 to 26, festivaleureka.ca/en

The biggest science festival in Québec features more than 100 free, family-friendly events.

Mondial de la Bière

May 24 to 26, festivalmondialbiere.qc.ca/en

Sample as many as 400 food and beverage products at the largest beer fest in North America.

Go Bike

May 26 to June 2, velo.qc.ca/en/event-category/go-bike-montreal-festival

In a week of city cycling, bikers can choose from a range of routes and activities, including rides around the island of Montréal.

FringeMTL

May 27 to June 16, montrealfringe.ca

This vibrant showcase of anything-goes art features 91 companies, 15 venues and more than 600 performances of, well, everything.

Biennal ELEKTRA — Illusion

May 31 to July 21, arsenalcontemporary.com/mtl/exhib/detail/biennial-elektra-illusion

Arsenal Contemporary Art hosts the continent's largest exhibition of digital art.

First Fridays

June 7 to 9, July 5 to 7, August 2 to 4, mtl.org/en/what-to-do/festivals-and-events/first-fridays-montreal-street-food

Every "first Friday" weekend of the summer months, this festival of food trucks pops up on the Olympic Stadium grounds.

Montréal Baroque Festival

June 13 to 16, montrealbaroque.com/en

This year's celebration promises unique pairings of musicians from diverse Montréal communities.

YATAI MTL

June 13 to 16, mtl.org/en/ what-to-do/festivals-and-events/yatai-mtl-japan-week-montreal

At a popular Japanese street market, get a taste of sushi, drinks, shows and cultural workshops.

Festival International de Jazz de Montréal

June 27 to July 6, montrealjazzfest.com/en

Imagine the Burlington Discover Jazz Festival on steroids: traditional jazz, Latin and African music, pop, blues, blues rock, Cajun, and reggae — performed outdoors and in multiple venues, all over the city.

L'International des Feux Loto-Québec

June 27 to August 1, sixflags.com/larondeen

Countries compete in Montréal's annual fireworks showdown, employing the latest techniques and innovations in the field of pyrotechnics. It's at La Ronde amusement park, over Dolphin Lake, on the site of the city's original Expo 67.

Montréal Complètement Cirque

July 4 to 14, montrealcompletementcirque.com/en

North America's first international circus arts festival brings together gravity-defying representatives of the circus world for performances throughout Montréal.

click to enlarge Courtesy

Festival International Nuits d'Afrique

Festival International Nuits d'Afrique

July 9 to 21, festivalnuitsdafrique.com/en

This 13-day event showcases talent from Africa, the West Indies and Latin America. Some of the ticketed concerts are indoors, but there are plenty of free acts in the downtown Quartier des Spectacles.

Fantasia International Film Festival

July 18 to August 4, fantasiafestival.com/en

Since its founding in 1996, this genre film festival has focused on niche, B-rated and low-budget movies in various genres, from horror to sci-fi. Showings are at Concordia University.

click to enlarge Courtesy Of André Bilodeau

Fierté Montréal

Fierté Montréal

August 1 to 11, fiertemontreal.com/en

Following the initiative of the city's 2SLGBTQI+ communities, the Montréal Pride Festival celebrates their rich cultural and social progress.

Osheaga Festival Musique et Arts

August 2 to 4, osheaga.com/en

Vermonter Noah Kahan headlines the three-day extravaganza of nonstop music, visual arts and fashion on multiple stages in Parc Jean-Drapeau.

Otakuthon

August 2 to 4, otakuthon.com

A bilingual, all-ages convention at the Palais des Congrès de Montréal celebrates anime, manga and Japanese culture.

ItalfestMTL

August 2 to 11, italfestmtl.ca

Celebrate the beauty and diversity of Italian culture in Canada through music, arts, food and folklore in Montréal's Little Italy, between rue Saint-Zotique and rue Jean-Talon on boulevard Saint-Laurent.

National Bank Open

August 3 to 12, nationalbankopen.com

Also known as the Canadian Open, this is one of the most important tournaments on the professional tennis tour.

ÎleSoniq

August 9 to 11, ilesoniq.com/en

Catch the beat of Québec's energetic club culture at Parc Jean-Drapeau for a weekend of hip-hop, rap, house, reggaeton, dubstep and glitch-hop. You can get there by metro.

LASSO Montréal

August 15 to 17, lassomontreal.com

Canada has country music, too! Participants don cowboy hats and kick up their heels to celebrate rural life in an urban setting: Parc Jean-Drapeau.

Festival AfroMonde

August 17 to 20, afromonde.ca/en

Traditional music, dance, visual art, fashion and humor converge in a diverse, dynamic celebration of African diaspora cultures around the Old Port of Montréal.

MUTEK

August 20 to 25, montreal.mutek.org

This six-day showcase experiments with digital art in multiple forms: musical and audiovisual performances; interactive and immersive installations; and virtual, augmented and mixed-reality works.

MAD Festival

August 22 to 25, madfestival.ca/en

Fashion shows, multidisciplinary acts, live art installations, musical performances and real-time design are part of this annual celebration of sartorial creativity held in the Quartier des Spectacles.

POP Montréal

September 25 to 29, popmontreal.com

Boasting more than 400 acts from all over the world, this cutting-edge indie music fest in Montréal's hip Mile End neighborhood just might introduce you to your next favorite band.

Québec City and Other Areas

click to enlarge Courtesy

Le Festibière de Québec

KWE! Meet With Indigenous Peoples

June 16 to 16, Québec City, quebec-cite.com/en/what-to-do-quebec-city/events/kwe

Indigenous artists and leaders share wisdom, crafts, short films and discussion of current issues.

Domaine Forget International Festival

June 29 to August 24, Saint-Irénée, domaineforget.com/en/international-festival

Domaine Forget is both a summer music and dance academy and an international festival on a 100-acre property overlooking the St. Lawrence River. For two months, it hosts world-class soloists, orchestras, dance concerts and jazz events.

Festival d'été de Québec

July 4 to 14, Québec City, feq.ca/en

This huge outdoor party has been getting thousands of festivalgoers dancing and singing since 1968. Over the course of 11 nights, choose from 150 multi-genre shows on five stages surrounded by history and culture.

Festival des Bières de Laval

July 12 to 14, Laval, festivaldesbieresdelaval.com/en/home

Featuring more than 70 exhibitors, including 35 microbreweries, this two-day beer fest is a great way to celebrate Bastille Day in Québec.

Gatineau Brewfest

July 17 to 27, Gatineau, festibiere.ca/en

This yearly event is a must for epicureans looking to taste terroir products and craft beers from all over Canada, with a focus on Québec and Ontario.

Festi Jazz Mont-Tremblant

July 31 to August 4, Mont-Tremblant, jazztremblant.com/en

For five summer days, the hills north of Montréal are alive with the sound of world-class jazz. More than 150,000 music lovers attend, and many of the concerts are free.

Grands Feux Loto-Québec

Tuesday and Thursday nights from August 1 to 24, Québec City and Lévis, lesgrandsfeux.com/en

The largest fireworks festival in the world is back with shows launched from a firing platform in the middle of the St. Lawrence River. It also promises eight original pyro-musical performances.

New France Festival

August 1 to 4, Quebec City, nouvellefrance.qc.ca/en

Bygone Québec City is the focus of a festive celebration of North American history.

International Balloon Festival of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu

August 9 to 11 and 15 to 18, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, en.montgolfieres.com

This colorful convergence of hot-air balloons is the largest in Canada. On the ground, the entertainment includes a major lineup of local and international performers.

Le Festibière de Québec

August 15 to 18, Québec City, infofestibiere.com/quebec

Translation: Québec Brewers Festival! More than 100 exhibitors — including 50-plus local microbreweries — make this a delicious destination for beer lovers of all persuasions.

Gatineau Hot Air Balloon Festival

August 29 to September 2, Gatineau, montgolfieresgatineau.com/en

Featuring the hot-air balloon in all its forms, this festival offers flights, nightly illuminations and, at the end of each evening, fireworks.

Bières & Saveurs de Chambly

August 30 to September 2, Chambly, bieresetsaveurs.com

Sample local craft beers, ciders, meads and wines, as well as locally grown foods, at a historic fort on the Richelieu River. It's one of the biggest tasting festivals in Québec!

Festival Western de St-Tite

September 6 to 15, Saint-Tite, festivalwestern.com/en

East meets West at this two-week event all about Canadian cowboy culture. Expect rodeos, dancing and country music.

Eastern Townships

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Tourisme Cantons De L'est

Festival des Traditions du Monde de Sherbrooke

Sherbrooke t'en Bouche un Coin

June 6 to 9, Sherbrooke, stebuc.com

A foodie festival near the Lac des Nations serves up tastings, demonstrations and food booths.

Orford Music Festival

June 12 to August 10, Orford, orford.mu/en

Professional and student musicians flock to Mont-Orford National Park to play in this well-established summer music series of classical and jazz concerts.

click to enlarge Courtesy Of JG Richard

Ayer's Cliff Rodeo

Ayer's Cliff Rodeo

June 13 to 16, Ayer's Cliff, rodeoayerscliff.com/en

Check out live rodeo right over the Vermont-Canada border. Also tractor pulls, country music and dance competitions.

Soif de Musique

July 3 to 7, Cowansville, soifdemusique.com

The name translates to "Thirst for Music." Forty thousand people attend, making this the biggest music event in the Brome-Missisquoi winemaking region.

Sherblues & Folk

July 4 to 6, Sherbrooke, sherblues.ca/en

Emerging and international musicians converge on downtown Sherbrooke for a summer festival renowned for the quality of its programming. Most of it is free.

ShazamFest

July 11 to 14, Ayer's Cliff, shazamfest.com

Québec's only neo-vaudeville festival is a four-day outdoor carnival featuring music, circus, burlesque, theater, skateboarding, wrestling, camping, and a beard and mustache contest.

Fête du Lac des Nations

July 16 to 21, Sherbrooke, fetedulacdesnations.com/en

Musicians from Québec and beyond take over multiple stages in Parc Jacques-Cartier for a weeklong summertime celebration with local food and family activities.

Couleurs Urbaines

July 26 to 28, Granby, couleursurbaines.org

This free visual arts symposium brings together more than 50 artists from across the province of Québec. Here's a rare chance to watch them work.

Festival des Traditions du Monde de Sherbrooke

August 14 to 18, Sherbrooke, ftms.ca/en

The town of Sherbrooke celebrates world traditions over a long weekend of music, dance, food and craft.

Festival Gourmand de Val-des-Sources

August 15 to 18, Asbestos, festivalgourmand.com

Local food is the main draw of this family-friendly festival that also offers rides, parades, games, sports tournaments and fireworks.

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Charles Dion

Fête des Vendanges

Fête des Vendanges

August 31 to September 2 and September 7 and 9, Magog, fetedesvendanges.com

Just north of Newport, this flavor fest features more than 100 exhibitors sampling and selling Québec wines, spirits, cheeses and other local products.