Gallerist Margaret Thatcher Juries the Art Hop Group Show 

Margaret Thatcher

Over a decades-long career, Margaret Thatcher (no, not that one) has worked with hundreds of artists and curated countless exhibitions. Since 1998 she's operated her gallery, Margaret Thatcher Projects, in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood; she was an administrator at New York's Dia Art Foundation for years before that. It's safe to say she's had a lot of practice saying both yes and no to artists.

When Thatcher serves as juror for this year's South End Art Hop, though, it will be the first time she's had to evaluate dozens of diverse submissions all by herself. "I've done jury shows with two or three jurors," she said in a phone call from New York City, but none with so many participating artists.

According to Christy Mitchell, executive director of the South End Arts + Business Association, 77 artists have submitted a collective 109 pieces for this year's juried show. The exhibition in the Vaults on Howard Street is a centerpiece of the Hop and typically remains on view for several months. The work is also featured at seaba.com.

"Cherry Harvest" by Juli Badics, first place 2023

Mitchell noted that the juror is paid a $250 stipend. Winning artists receive $500, $250 and $150 for first, second and third place, respectively. Winner of the people's choice award receives $100.

Thatcher sounded undaunted by the task before her, and her game plan is simple: "I'm going to keep my eyes open to things that are well executed," she said. "I'll be looking for intention, [for] life in the idea."

Visitors to Thatcher's gallery or website can see that the majority of artists in her stable create contemporary abstract work. Does that predilection affect her vision as a juror? Thatcher thinks yes, but: "You can also be influenced by new ideas," she said. "I try out things in the gallery from time to time."

"My Year of Illness" by Beatrice Lintner, second place 2023

Barre-based art collector and past SEABA board chair Mark Waskow believes Thatcher will be an "outstanding" juror. After all, he picked her. "She's very good at what she does," he said in a phone call. "I really like her choices."

Waskow has selected the Art Hop juror for about 24 years — a volunteer role for which he is well suited. "It just made sense, and I've been happy to do it," he said. "I do go to New York all the time and am friends with many decision makers in art."

Past jurors have included artists, educators, writers and critics, but Waskow said he usually asks a gallerist. "It's always nice if the person is in this business [of evaluating art] in their own practice," he said. He searches out of state to eliminate the likelihood that a juror will personally know any of the Vermont artists.

In spite of good-faith efforts to center jurying on merit alone, it's always possible that some participating artists will feel snubbed. This year, more than 100 of them will not be in the top three. Thatcher is sympathetic. "Artists are sensitive," she said. "You put everything into it, and they just say no." Her advice is to keep making art, sharing work and feedback with other artists.

"Garden Hose" by Caroline Siegfried, third place 2023

There have been times when Art Hop viewers were puzzled — or even dismayed — by the selections in the juried show. Waskow conceded that a few jurors over the years picked winners based on an arbitrary theme. But individual taste is always subjective; not everyone will agree.

All nitpicking aside, he believes the juried show is essential to the Art Hop and "a good counterpoint to the rest of the event, which is unjuried and egalitarian — anyone can do it if they send in the fee and we have the [exhibition] space."

The juried show, Waskow added, "is the only opportunity to have someone with a high degree of professionalism look at work and say, 'Here's what I think.'"

As for Thatcher, she said she's looking forward to seeing the submissions. And who knows, she might even find Vermont art to show at her New York gallery.