Mealtime: Capturing the Flavor of Summer With Frangipane Berry Tartlets 

click to enlarge Andy Brumbaugh

Frangipane Berry Tartlets

Every year for my sister's birthday on July 1, I try to make a fun dessert that incorporates summer berries, especially blueberries and strawberries. She isn't a cake fan, so it's a creative challenge.

Last year, I made a tart with berries and frangipane (a delightful almond cream). When I was looking for inspiration for this recipe, my family suggested revisiting those flavors.

Because I delight in all things mini, I decided to make tartlets with a vanilla wafer cookie crust. I used simple muffin pans to make them — using cupcake liners makes them easier to remove from the pans because the crust is a bit fragile.

You could make these tartlets ahead of time and put them in the fridge to pull out later for a summer dessert — or even as part of a delightful afternoon tea!

Ingredients

Yields 12 tartlets

Cookie crust:

3 cups vanilla wafer cookie crumbs

1/4 cup sugar

10 tablespoons room-temperature butter

Cooking spray

Frangipane filling:

1 cup almond flour

1/2 cup sugar

2 tablespoons flour

2 eggs

6 tablespoons room-temperature butter

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Topping:

Sliced strawberries

Blueberries

Powdered sugar for dusting

Directions