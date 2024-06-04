Mealtime: Capturing the Flavor of Summer With Frangipane Berry Tartlets 

click to enlarge
- Andy Brumbaugh
- Frangipane Berry Tartlets
Every year for my sister's birthday on July 1, I try to make a fun dessert that incorporates summer berries, especially blueberries and strawberries. She isn't a cake fan, so it's a creative challenge.
Last year, I made a tart with berries and frangipane (a delightful almond cream). When I was looking for inspiration for this recipe, my family suggested revisiting those flavors.
Because I delight in all things mini, I decided to make tartlets with a vanilla wafer cookie crust. I used simple muffin pans to make them — using cupcake liners makes them easier to remove from the pans because the crust is a bit fragile.
You could make these tartlets ahead of time and put them in the fridge to pull out later for a summer dessert — or even as part of a delightful afternoon tea!
Ingredients
Yields 12 tartlets
Cookie crust:
- 3 cups vanilla wafer cookie crumbs
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 10 tablespoons room-temperature butter
- Cooking spray
Frangipane filling:
- 1 cup almond flour
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 2 tablespoons flour
- 2 eggs
- 6 tablespoons room-temperature butter
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Topping:
- Sliced strawberries
- Blueberries
- Powdered sugar for dusting
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Mix cookie crumbs, sugar and butter until well combined. (I used a food processor.) Line a 12-cup muffin tin with cupcake liners and spray lightly with cooking spray.
- Press crust mixture evenly into the muffin cups. Press down with fingers or a small glass, making sure that the sides and bottoms are of even thickness.
- Bake the shells for 5 minutes, until light golden brown. Cool on a rack while preparing the filling.
- Mix together all frangipane filling ingredients until smooth. I used a food processor, but you could use an electric mixer or a wooden spoon.
- Divide the frangipane evenly between the tartlet shells, then press down lightly with plastic wrap on top to even out the filling.
- Bake the tartlets for 14 minutes, until slightly puffed up and light golden brown.
- Cool for about 5 minutes before topping with berries.
- Carefully remove cooled tartlets from muffin tin.
- Dust with powdered sugar just before serving.