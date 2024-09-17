Q&A With Candidates for Lieutenant Governor 

click to enlarge Courtesy

From left: John S. Rodgers, David Zuckerman

The lieutenant governor presides over the Vermont Senate and can vote to break a tie there. If the governor is incapacitated or unable to serve, the lieutenant governor takes over the top job, either temporarily or permanently. The last time the latter happened was in 1991, when Democrat Howard Dean succeeded Republican Richard "Dick" Snelling, who died in office. This year's contest features two farmers: Progressive/Democrat David Zuckerman, the incumbent, and Republican John Rodgers. Ian Diamondstone of the Green Mountain Peace and Justice Party is also on the ballot but did not respond to our questionnaire.

John S. Rodgers

Age: 59

Town of residence: West Glover

Occupation: Owner of Vermont Farmers Hemp Company, Farmers Underground, JS Rodgers Masonry; former state representative and senator

Political party: Republican

Website: rodgersforvt.com

Would you support further consolidation of rural schools in an attempt to address the soaring cost of educating Vermont children? What else can be done to make schooling more affordable?

The education system and the education finance system need to be started over and built anew, with the basic tenets of providing Vermont students with the best education that Vermonters can afford. We need a statewide education assessment to figure out which buildings are sufficient both structurally and programmatically.

Rising health care costs are again leading to double-digit premium increases for health insurance. What should Vermont do differently to contain these costs?

This is an issue that should be dealt with federally. Taxpayers currently fund health care insurance for around 35 percent of Americans. When compared to other countries that provide health care for taxpayers, we spend more than enough to insure every man, woman and child in the country.

What should Vermont do to address the rising incidence of homelessness?

First thing we need to do is change the makeup of the legislature to stop the unsustainable rise in the cost of living. If we do not stop double-digit increases in taxes, fees and other costs, then there are going to be many more Vermonters who cannot afford housing.

How will you address Vermonters' growing tax burden?

The legislature has done more than 30 studies on how to change the education system and education funding, yet they have made no changes. We need to scrap the current education funding system and build a system from the ground up that Vermonters can afford.

David Zuckerman

Age: 53

Town of residence: Hinesburg

Occupation: Farmer and lieutenant governor

Political party: Progressive/Democratic

Website: zuckermanforvt.com

Would you support further consolidation of rural schools in an attempt to address the soaring cost of educating Vermont children? What else can be done to make schooling more affordable?

Savings could be found by reducing the bureaucratic redundancies in human services and education. Furthermore, the wealthiest could be asked to pay the same income rate as working people, saving working people more than $30 million each year. I do not support elementary school consolidation but could consider high school consolidation.

Rising health care costs are again leading to double-digit premium increases for health insurance. What should Vermont do differently to contain these costs?

We must consider pricing considerations. Often, for routine procedures, Vermonters are charged well above the national average. Moving toward universal health care will also save money and help small businesses. We can also look to our regional hospitals to specialize without competing for a small pool of customers.

What should Vermont do to address the rising incidence of homelessness?

We must invest in more affordable housing, mental health services and substance-use recovery. We must work to build an economy where everyone thrives and no one is left behind. Vermonters deserve nothing less.

How will you address Vermonters' growing tax burden?

Second-home owners pay lower rates than primary-home owners in one-third of our towns. Wealthier Vermonters have seen the greatest tax decreases under Reaganomics and neoliberal tax policy. Working people in Vermont ought to reap the rewards of their labor and not be squeezed out by regressive taxes.