Q&A With U.S. House Candidates | Seven Days

click to enlarge Courtesy

From left: Becca Balint, Mark Coester, Adam Ortiz

Vermont has a single seat in the 435-member U.S. House of Representatives. House members serve two-year terms; they have the opportunity to propose and vote on federal legislation and serve on committees, including those charged with government oversight. The Republicans currently have a slim, two-seat majority in the House. Vermont incumbent Becca Balint, a Democrat, is running for reelection. Find her responses to our questionnaire below, along with those of challengers Mark Coester and Adam Ortiz. A fourth candidate, Jill "Jessy" Diamondstone of the Green Mountain Peace and Justice Party, did not include a valid email address or phone number when filing her campaign forms and could not be reached.

Becca Balint

Age: 56

Town of residence: Brattleboro

Occupation, U.S. Representative, formerly a state legislator and public school teacher

Political party: Democratic

Website: beccabalint.com

1. Should the U.S. continue to aid Ukraine in its war with Russia?

Yes. Sustaining Ukraine's effort to maintain its independence is critical to the health of our global democracy.

2. How do you rate the federal government's response to flooding in Vermont?

In short: FEMA's response has been too slow. My office is working nonstop to assist Vermonters and towns who are struggling to navigate FEMA's bureaucracy. I am working in lockstep with our senators to bring additional federal disaster recovery money to Vermont so that we can build back more resilient.

3. What's the best way for Congress to help middle-class citizens who are struggling to make ends meet?

Congress should pass my bill, the Community Housing Act, which would invest over $500 billion in affordable housing. We must also make corporations and the ultra-wealthy pay their fair share in taxes and restore the Biden-Harris expanded Child Tax Credit.

4. What will you do in Washington to address Vermont's housing shortage?

Housing is my top priority in Congress. And we need big, bold investments to tackle the growing housing crisis. This year I introduced the Community Housing Act, which would invest over $500 billion into affordable housing, renter protections, down payment assistance and new construction.

Mark Coester

Age: 60

Town of residence: Westminster

Occupation: Self-employed, logger

Political party: Republican/Libertarian

Website: mark4vermont.com

1. Should the U.S. continue to aid Ukraine in its war with Russia?

No, it's only getting Ukrainian people killed needlessly. End the war.

2. How do you rate the federal government's response to flooding in Vermont?

The federal government's response and aid for Vermont's 2023 flooding is, even after a year, abysmal. Current 2024 flooding will be like holding one's breath.

3. What's the best way for Congress to help middle-class citizens who are struggling to make ends meet?

Lower taxes and lower the price of fuel. That in turn brings food costs down.

4. What will you do in Washington to address Vermont's housing shortage?

To federally help Vermont's housing problems, try closing the border and stop flooding the state with noncitizens. The Vermont legislature needs to stop making things more difficult for citizens to build. The harsher Act 250 restrictions are counterproductive to that goal. Smoke and mirrors.

Adam Ortiz

Age: 47

Town of residence: Newport City

Occupation: I do random jobs off Craigslist

Political party: Independent

Website: none

1. Should the U.S. continue to aid Ukraine in its war with Russia?

No. I deployed to Baghdad, Iraq, then Kabul, Afghanistan. We have matters that need to be addressed here.

2. How do you rate the federal government's response to flooding in Vermont?

Our leadership have YouTube channels and are lobbying to streamline the process. Vermont is taking care of Vermont. Subject matter experts are taking the lead, and passionate, well-meaning Vermonters are taking a support role. Look up "Trillion Dollar Infrastructure Department of Transportation," then "USDA Rural Development."

3. What's the best way for Congress to help middle-class citizens who are struggling to make ends meet?

Bring the cost of living down. It's a math problem having to do with percentages. Quality of life is affected by finances, but it is only one factor. Wants versus needs — I'm guilty of this, too. The needs first, then wants.

4. What will you do in Washington to address Vermont's housing shortage?

Heed the calls by Vermont's current leadership to streamline all paperwork. Before anything can be done, an environmental impact study needs to be done. Vermont makes money from being beautiful and its atmosphere, so the vibe of needing housing will affect the economy.