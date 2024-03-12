Swedish Cinnamon Rolls: A Recipe for 'Kanelbullar' 

click to enlarge Andy Brumbaugh

Swedish Cinnamon Rolls

In Sweden, the traditional coffee break, known as fika, is an institution. Dating back to the 19th century, fika is not just about grabbing a cup of joe — it's also about the treats, the conversation, the actual break. Along with coffee, it's common practice for the host to serve seven types of baked goods, such as cookies, biscuits and breads. Any less and the host would be considered stingy; serving more could be seen as showing off.

Incidentally, this is a great example of one of my favorite Swedish words, lagom, which is best translated to "perfect but not braggingly so" — just right.

Here's a recipe for one style of acceptable fika fare: kanelbullar, or cinnamon rolls.

Cinnamon has been popular in Sweden since the 1600s, and cardamom seems to have arrived in Scandinavia as early as the Viking era. King Gustavus Vasa was said to be particularly fond of cinnamon and imported massive amounts of the spice for his wedding. Both are central to many Swedish baked goods, including kanelbullar, which first appeared after World War I. These rolls can be made ahead of time; bake them on the weekend and you'll have a supply of quick snacks for the week.

In Sweden, kanelbullar would not likely be a breakfast item, but here in the States, a sweet breakfast is more common. These work in lunches, too. I have not met a kid yet who doesn't love them.

The recipe I'm sharing makes about 30. There are a few different shapes of kanelbullar, including a complicated knot, but I chose to share the simplest style: Roll the filled dough up like a jelly roll and slice.

If you have cardamom, it adds a beautiful earthy aroma to the dough — and it only takes a little bit. Skip it if you don't have any. Another option would be to top the rolls with Swedish pearl sugar, which adds a delightful crunch. I didn't happen to have any on hand, but it is traditional.

The recipe I used is a Vermont adaptation of the traditional kanelbullar; I sweetened the batch with maple syrup. I don't think any Swede would turn their nose up at these.