Visit Barre, Vermont: Granite History, Art & Outdoors | Seven Days

click to enlarge File: Jeb Wallace-Brodeur

Pearl Street Pizza

One town over from the state capital of Montpelier, the city of Barre celebrates its unique history as the onetime “Granite Capital of the World.” In the early 20th century, the central Vermont city was a manufacturing hub with a vibrant immigrant population. These days, the Granite City is dotted with sculptural art that honors the people and the sometimes colorful politics of that era, as well as the remarkable stonecraft. This artistic bent renders Barre something of an open-air museum whose creative and historical spirit extends to an eclectic mix of small-town shops and eateries. Just off Exit 7 on Interstate 89, Barre is certainly worth the day trip.

If you want to visit Barre, Vermont, here’s a suggested itinerary.

Note: Check websites to confirm business hours for the day you visit.

Start the Day at a Café

The knowledgeable staff at Espresso Bueno (248 N. Main St., Barre) serve up regionally roasted coffee and high-quality café fare seven days a week. The horchata latte and spiced mocha offer a taste of the Mexican flavors found throughout the menu — enjoy with one of the many breakfast taco options. Looking for an even cuter coffee shop? Try the Kitty Korner Café (214 N. Main St., Barre), central Vermont’s only cat café! After coffee and some baked goods, head to the cat lounge to spend quality time with felines up for adoption. The cover charge goes toward ensuring their well-being while they wait for furever homes.

Revisit the Granite City’s past inside an authentic turn-of-the-century granite manufacturing plant. Open May through October, this museum covers everything one might want to know about granite — from geology and technology to local history and artwork — and provides a rock-solid foundation of knowledge to explore the beautiful granite works throughout Barre.

7 Jones Bros. Way, Barre

click to enlarge Pamela Polston

Gravestone at Hope Cemetery

The 65-acre historic Hope Cemetery is not just a resting place for many Barre granite workers — it’s also a museum of granite artistry. About three-quarters of the cemetery’s tombstones were carved by granite workers around the turn of the 20th century. A vast majority of Barre’s granite workforce at the time were Irish and Italian immigrants who endured unhealthy working conditions; many died of silicosis. While this is a sad part of Barre’s history, the artisanship of the era can be experienced on a stroll through the personalized headstones, featuring pietàs, soccer balls, busts and other intricate designs.

201 Maple Ave., Barre

click to enlarge File: Pamela Polston

"Unzipping the Earth" by Chris Miller

Continue to marvel at Barre’s granite industry on the city’s Art Stroll, created by nonprofit community visual arts center Studio Place Arts. More contemporary stone installations dot the town, and visitors can grab a map, or check online, to make sure they don’t miss a sculpture. Chris Miller’s “Unzipping the Earth” opens to a lush perennial garden and boasts the title of biggest zipper in North America. A sculpture of Scottish poet Robert Burns by Samuel Novelli honors the city’s Celtic heritage. Need more art? Head to Studio Place Arts itself and explore the gallery’s three floors, free of charge.

201 N. Main St., Barre

Outdoor Recreation

The extensive Millstone Trails wind along woods, farmland and the abandoned granite quarries of Barre, now filled with sparkling blue water. The Barre Forest section of the trails can be reached by car from 44 Brook Street in Websterville and 111 Barclay Quarry Road in Graniteville. For a different outdoor experience, check out the Barre Cow Pasture, a 67-acre trail network owned by the city. The area is ecologically protected and offers a range of woodsy trails and wider mowed paths. It can be accessed from the parking lot at the end of Maplewood Avenue in Barre.

Hungry from all that exploring? No day trip to Barre is complete without a meal at Pearl Street Pizza. Choose from creative wood-fired craft pizzas — including two-inch-thick, grandma-style slices. Guests can enjoy a house cocktail along with their pie, all while taking in the restaurant’s warm, welcoming vibe.

159 N. Main St., Barre

Like the rest of the city, Barre Opera House has a storied history. In its early days, the 1899 building hosted many political actors, from the Roosevelts to socialist leaders such as Eugene Debs and Emma Goldman, who reflected the political climate of the manufacturing town at the time. The building eventually became a movie theater through the 1940s, when it shut down. In 1982, Barre residents reopened the opera house with a commitment to preserving the history of their town. Today the theater is one of central Vermont’s premier performing arts venues, with an art gallery in its lobby. Check the website to find upcoming shows, which range from local performers to entertainers of international renown.

6 N. Main St., Barre