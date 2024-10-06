Visit Bellows Falls, Vermont: Art, Landmarks & Museums | Seven Days

click to enlarge Nina Sablan

Downtown Bellows Falls

ellows Falls, in the town of Rockingham, has a retro feel. A bright mural on the south wall of the historic Flat Iron building depicts the village square at the turn of the 20th century, which looks much the same today as it did 120 years ago; vintage signs adorn the brick mill buildings of its walkable downtown. Bellows Falls is situated on the banks of the Connecticut River on the southeastern border of Vermont, minutes off Interstate 91 exits 5 and 6. The 1923 train station is a stop on Amtrak’s Vermonter line, which runs between Washington, D.C., and St. Albans.

The Bellows Falls region was first stewarded by Indigenous Abenaki, who fished the rapids before English settlers colonized the region in the 18th century and built bridges, mills and railroads, many of which remain today. In the ’70s and early ’80s, the Andrews Inn became a refuge for the LGBTQIA+ community, hosting disco bars and clubs despite the threat of persecution. The town continues to honor its natural and cultural legacy with landmarks, museums, and a flourishing arts and music scene.

If you want to visit Bellows Falls, Vermont, here’s a suggested itinerary.

Note: Check websites to confirm business hours for the day you visit.

Coffee Shop Hop

Moon Dog Café (24 Rockingham St.) offers a full breakfast and lunch menu in a homey space decorated with local art and knickknacks. Across the street is Rockingham Roasters (3 Rockingham St.), which serves house-roasted coffees in a restored 1830 building. The Flat Iron Cooperative (51 Square), an employee-owned shop, pours specialty drinks such as chocolate-orange chai and cardamom-and-black-pepper lattes in welcoming, laid-back digs. You might catch a local musician on the Flat Iron’s stage, which hosts performances and jam sessions.

View Art on Canal Street

Public galleries and support from the nonprofit Rockingham Arts and Museum Project keep the art scene thriving in Bellows Falls. Founded in 1995, RAMP has commissioned murals that brighten up the town’s historic buildings and helped create affordable live-work spaces for up to 10 artists on the Exner Block. Continue down the block to see a contemporary exhibit at the artist-owned Canal Street Art Gallery (23 Canal St.). And visit Art Around Books (5 Canal St.), a literary-themed gallery with an attached bookstore that specializes in books on art, used and rare poetry volumes, literary fiction, philosophy, children's books, and first editions.

Walk to Local Landmarks

click to enlarge Nina Sablan

Connecticut River seen from Bellows Falls

On the corner of the town square, a marker commemorates the site of the Hotel Windham, formerly the home of the Andrews Inn, Vermont’s first gay bar and a destination for the LGBTQIA+ community from 1973 to 1984. Continue south to visit the 1861 Frank Adams Grist Mill museum (20 Mill St.), which has been restored and furnished with antique flour-making instruments. Beyond the mill, a walking path leads to Riverfront Park, which looks out across the Connecticut River. The park is a great spot for fishing, exploring the Poet’s Seat Circle and stone-paved Labyrinth, and bird-watching at the Cold Springs observation deck and Hawk’s Eye View Overlook.

This eclectic eatery sources ingredients locally but draws its inspiration from far-flung places. On Wunderbar’s menu, you can find cocktails and shareable plates with international flair, including fish tacos, bao buns, tostones and Indian-inspired fried chicken.

22 Rockingham St., Bellows Falls

The self-proclaimed home of the “biggest screen in the region” is hard to miss underneath the six-story 1926 clock tower, which also houses the town hall. The 553-seat theater hosts classic movies every Wednesday, current movies and a variety of other programming, including live music and standup comedy. During the first weekends of March and May, the venue holds town and village meetings, making it the true civic and cultural heart of the community.

7 Village Square, Bellows Falls