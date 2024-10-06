Visit Hardwick, Vermont: Recreation, Dining & Shopping | Seven Days

click to enlarge Courtesy of Hardwick Downtown Partnership

Hardwick

I

t’s a bit of a stretch, but not wholly inaccurate, to give George Washington partial credit for the birth of Hardwick. As a general during the Revolutionary War, Washington approved construction of a road to give Colonial troops access to British-occupied Canada. Though not exactly a strategic success, the Bayley-Hazen Military Road did make it easier to get to this rugged corner of Vermont now known as the Northeast Kingdom. Hardwick is one of several towns to pop up along its trajectory. Its modern-day reputation as a hub for “agripreneurs” has recently been reaffirmed by the opening of the Yellow Barn, which features a retail store and newly constructed accelerator space for agricultural food enterprises.

If you want to visit Hardwick, Vermont, here’s a suggested itinerary.

Note: Check websites to confirm business hours for the day you visit.

This 5-year-old, newly expanded coffee shop offers a view of the busiest intersection in town, housemade pastries, breakfast sandwiches and burritos (with and without gluten), and, of course, coffee and chai. Syrups — caramel, mocha, turmeric and cardamom rose among them — are made from scratch. Catch up on email, linger with a book borrowed from the shelves or shop. Front Seat sells locally produced pottery, jewelry, soap, yarn, maple syrup and honey.

101 S. Main St., Hardwick

This 93-mile recreation trail that stretches from St. Johnsbury to Swanton runs through Hardwick. The four-season, multiuse trail is open for running, walking, biking, horseback riding, snowshoeing, dogsledding, cross-country skiing and snowmobiling. Find the main trailhead at the Hardwick Depot, where amenities include parking, potable water, benches and, soon, picnic tables.

47 Depot St., Hardwick

This multiuse network for nonmotorized recreation includes six miles of hiking trails and five miles of single-track biking trails winding through mixed woodland habitats. Look for the work of local poets posted along the Green Trail, and get an extra workout with the fitness equipment located on the Marlene Clark Fitness Loop. Trails are groomed and tracked for cross-country skiing. Parking is available at the trailhead at Hazen Union School.

126 Hazen Union Dr., Hardwick (trailhead at Hazen Union School)

This big old dairy barn that housed Greensboro Garage for years is back in the dairy business now that Cabot Creamery has opened a new retail store in it. Visitors can purchase Cabot’s award-winning dairy products along with craft beer, cider, wine and a host of other specialty foods: maple syrup, honey, crackers, jams and nuts. Look for fondue pots, cutting boards, demonstrations, samples and pop-up vendors.

323 Route 15, Hardwick

Most people think of Barre when they think of Vermont granite, but Hardwick boasted a booming granite industry in the early 20th century. Granite cut here can be found in Chicago City Hall and the Pennsylvania state capitol. Granite samples, tools and historic photos are displayed at the Hardwick Historical Society museum, open from late May through late October. Other exhibits feature an Estey organ, artifacts from the Civil War and World War I, and displays about Hardwick’s downtown and its schools. The building — the town depot — is the museum’s largest artifact. Built in 1882 and restored 20 years ago, it retains most of its original features.

47 Depot St., Hardwick

Find homestyle cooking at its best and a booth overlooking the Lamoille River at the Village Restaurant. Like any self-respecting diner, the Village serves breakfast all day. Breakfast skillets and eggs Benedict varieties alone fill two menu pages. Biscuits and gravy, corned beef hash, pancakes, and omelettes are also offered. For lunch, look for burgers, salads, homemade soups, hot roast beef sandwiches, fried chicken, and spaghetti and meatballs. And for dessert? Pie, pie, brownies and more pie! “Livin’ the Dream,” staff shirts say. No wonder!

74 S. Main St., Hardwick

Peruse the Shops

click to enlarge Mary Ann Lickteig

Galaxy Bookshop in Hardwick

It may only have 1,200 residents, but Hardwick serves as the downtown for smaller neighboring towns. Easily walkable and eminently enjoyable, Hardwick makes shopping fun. The always bustling co-op Buffalo Mountain Market (75 Mill St.) is evidence that residents value locally produced food. Find whimsical gifts and cards at the carefully curated Whistle Emporium (41 S. Main St.), where shopping is a treasure hunt. Pick up a bouquet, gift items, and even antique furniture and imported Turkish Delight at the Flower Basket (39 Main St.), then browse for books and admire Tara Goreau’s mural of Hardwick at Galaxy Bookshop (41 S. Main St.). Hop in the car and head to East Hardwick for the gardens, gift shop and English cream tea at Summersweet Garden Nursery (63 Brickhouse Road, East Hardwick).

Hazen Union grad Mark Rowell washed dishes at the Village Restaurant when he was in high school. Now he and his husband, Rick Martin, own this eatery across the street. The American pub-style restaurant offers weekly upscale specials — shrimp and grits among them — and has about 30 taps dispensing local beers, wine, kombucha and cider. When the occasional band is booked, this locals’ favorite takes on a cozy, jazz club vibe.

41 S. Main St., Hardwick

Pledging to “take our food seriously,” this hip pizza joint specializes in “harvesting Italian flavors and infusing them with a Vermont sensibility.” That means pies such as the Vermonter, which sports white garlic sauce, spinach, apple slices, bacon, caramelized onion, maple syrup and mozzarella. The kitchen turns out more than pizza. Pastas, calzones, and a slate of sandwiches, small plates, entrées and cocktails please a wide variety of appetites.

87 S. Main St., Hardwick

This 1860 building, which originally housed the town hall on its first floor and a private school on its second, was converted to an opera house in 1898 and features one of the 60-some curtains painted by prolific Vermont scenic artist Charles Washington Henry. The building isn’t open for tours, so you’ll need to catch a performance to appreciate the grand drape, painted backdrop and sublime acoustics. The Craftsbury Chamber Players perform on Thursday evenings during the summer, a residency they’ve had since 1964.

127 Church St., Hardwick