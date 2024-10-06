 Visit Middlebury, Vermont: Dining, Museums & Shopping | Seven Days

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

October 06, 2024 Guides » Visiting Vermont

Visiting Middlebury, Vermont? What to See, Do and Eat on Your Trip 

The quaint and vibrant shire of Middlebury offers museums, restaurants, theater and a walkable downtown shopping district along Otter Creek.

By

Published October 6, 2024 at 6:52 p.m.

Related Locations

More...
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More Visiting Vermont »

More By This Author

About The Author

Ken Picard

Ken Picard
Bio:
 Ken Picard has been a Seven Days staff writer since 2002. He has won numerous awards for his work, including the Vermont Press Association's 2005 Mavis Doyle award, a general excellence prize for reporters.

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

From 2014-2020, Seven Days allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we've appreciated the suggestions and insights, right now Seven Days is prioritizing our core mission — producing high-quality, responsible local journalism — over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ add your event

Latest in Category

  • Visiting Burlington, Vermont? What to See, Do and Eat on Your Trip 

  • Burlington Visitor Guide

    Vermont’s largest city offers ample shopping and dining, expansive green space, a lakeside bike path and a South End full of artist studios and creative businesses.
    • By Carolyn Fox
    • Oct 6, 2024
  • Visiting Montpelier, Vermont? What to See, Do and Eat on Your Trip

  • Montpelier Visitor Guide

    The smallest state capital in the nation, Montpelier boasts the state’s largest National Register of Historic Places district, locally owned stores, eateries and other one-of-a-kind destinations.
    • By Melissa Pasanen
    • Oct 6, 2024
  • Visiting Wilmington, Vermont? What to See, Do and Eat on Your Trip

  • Wilmington Visitor Guide

    The tiny village in the Deerfield Valley makes the most of its natural surroundings. Stop into its 19th-century buildings to shop, eat and browse local art.
    • By Jordan Barry
    • Oct 6, 2024
  • More »

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation