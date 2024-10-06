Visit Middlebury, Vermont: Dining, Museums & Shopping | Seven Days

click to enlarge File: Jeb Wallace-Brodeur

Middlebury Falls

estled in the Champlain Valley, in the western foothills of the Green Mountains, Middlebury is a quaint and vibrant shire about an hour’s drive south of Burlington. Home to Middlebury College, an elite liberal arts school with a lush, rolling campus and stunning architecture, the town offers museums, restaurants, theater and a walkable downtown shopping district along Otter Creek. With easy access to the nearby mountains, rivers, lakes and national forests, Middlebury has something to offer every visitor.

If you want to visit Middlebury, Vermont, here’s a suggested itinerary.

Note: Check websites to confirm business hours for the day you visit.

Food and Drink

A bun and coffee from Haymaker Bun

Rise and Shine: Breakfast Spots

Rosie’s Restaurant

For more than 50 years, Rosie’s has been serving up hearty and delicious breakfasts, lunches and dinners “just like mom used to make.” Stop by the coffee counter for one of the best cups of joe in the Green Mountains, or grab a table and dig into an Irish Benedict, a platter of homemade sausage and gravy biscuits, or a down-home country-fried steak. No one leaves Rosie’s hungry.

886 Route 7, Middlebury

Haymaker Bun

A national semifinalist for a James Beard Award for outstanding bakery, Haymaker is known for its world-class buns, which are named for the distinctive spiral of a Vermont hay bale. Chef and co-owner Caroline Corrente trained as a pastry chef at Le Cordon Bleu Paris and worked in restaurants and bakeries for years before opening this gem in 2017. Today, her sweet and savory goodies are in a class all their own.

7 Bakery La., Middlebury

Otter Creek Bakery & Deli

This small, European-style bakery and deli offers a full line of gourmet foods and pastries, all baked or prepared on the premises. Otter Creek Bakery is known for its award-winning gourmet breakfast and lunch sandwiches, paninis and quiches. Lovers of sweets will swoon for the fresh-baked croissants, cakes, cupcakes and tortes, including a maple layer cake filled with — you guessed it — Vermont-made maple syrup.

14 College St., Middlebury

Noontime Nourishment: Lunch Spots

Spicy Green Bean dish with tofu and Khao Soi with chicken at Sabai Sabai Thai Cuisine

The Mad Taco

With its house-smoked meats and from-scratch hot sauces, Mad Taco’s creative and tasty Latin- inspired cuisine has taken Vermont by storm. Choose from burritos, enchiladas, carnitas and tacos, then quench your thirst — and the spice — with a margarita or local craft brew.

3 Mill St., Middlebury

Sabai Sabai Thai Cuisine

Enjoy authentic Thai dishes including tom yum soup, drunken noodles, massaman curry and mango sticky rice.

22 Merchants Row, Middlebury

The Main Course: Dinner Spots

Dinner at Jessica's

Jessica’s at Swift House Inn

With gourmet meals, an award-winning wine list and a casual, family-friendly atmosphere, Jessica’s offers a seasonally crafted contemporary American menu by executive chef Rob Fenn. It’s also locally known for its breakfast buffet.

25 Stewart La., Middlebury

Two Brothers Tavern

Depending on your mood, enjoy Two Brothers’ menu of elevated pub fare at the bar, where you can strike up a conversation with the locals, or in the comfortably casual dining room. Meat eaters can sink their teeth into a marsala sirloin while their vegetarian dinner date noshes on a vegan curry bowl, Thai pumpkin soup or vegetarian pot pie. Or opt for one of the many local beers with a side of wings or Montréal-style poutine.

86 Main St., Middlebury

Fire & Ice Restaurant

With both indoor and outdoor seating (weather permitting), this landmark dinner house is known for its slow-roasted prime rib, hand-cut steaks, homemade mashed potatoes and chocolate milk on tap. With nine different dining areas, including a theater room for kids, this family-friendly eatery offers veggie, vegan and gluten-free options, too.

26 Seymour St., Middlebury

American Flatbread

An institution in Vermont, American Flatbread makes pizzas the old-fashioned way, from fresh, locally sourced ingredients in a wood-fired earthen oven. You’ll also enjoy a beer menu as extensive as the pizza offerings. Don’t miss the Evolution salad or the Punctuated Equilibrium pie.

137 Maple St., Middlebury

Beer, Wine, Cider and Spirits

Appalachian Gap spirits

Middlebury is a hub for the production of local craft beers, wines, ciders and spirits. Many establishments offer tours and tasting rooms:

Appalachian Gap Distillery

The first distillery in the U.S. to be certified climate-neutral, App Gap’s small-batch, handcrafted and experimental spirits include gin, rye and infused tequila, all sustainably made from locally sourced ingredients.

88 Mainelli Rd., Middlebury

Woodchuck Hard Cider

Vermont’s “original hard cider” helped spark a national renaissance of the sparkling, gluten-free adult beverage. Take a self-guided tour of the Cider House before settling into the taproom, which boasts 20 ciders on tap.

1321 Exchange St., Middlebury

Drop-In Brewing

Specializing in crisp, European-style beers, Drop-In Brewing appeals to the discriminating beer lover who’s looking for more than just a run-of-a-mill IPA. Stop by the tasting room to try a Kitten Death Star imperial red ale or a Czech Your Ego pilsner. The facility is also home to the American Brewers Guild, the premier U.S. school for professional brewers.

610 Route 7, Middlebury

Stay and Play: Family-Friendly Activities

Details of "The Road: Keep Your Head Down and Your Eyes Open" by Derrick Adams at Middlebury College Museum of Art

Middlebury College Museum of Art

The expansive permanent collections and diverse temporary loan exhibits at this vibrant cultural hub provide opportunities for all visitors to be engaged and inspired.

72 Porter Field Rd., Middlebury

Trail Around Middlebury

Better known to locals by its acronym, the TAM is an 18-mile public footpath encircling the village of Middlebury. Divided into 10 sections, the trail links several hundred acres of publicly and privately own land. Great for all ability levels, the TAM is mostly flat, easy to hike, and kid- and stroller-friendly, offering access to woods, waterways and local wildlife.

Groovy Souvenirs: Shopping

Round Robin

Historic Marble Works District

Located in downtown Middlebury, the Historic Marble Works District is home to more than a dozen local shops, eateries and services. Do some thrifting at Junebug (211 Maple St.) or Round Robin (211 Maple St.), where proceeds support nearby Porter Medical Center. Peruse some gently read novels at Otter Creek Used Books (99 Maple St.), then bag yourself some imported loose-leaf teas from China, India, Japan, Taiwan and Nepal at Stone Leaf Teahouse (111 Maple St.).

Sweet Cecily

This “modern country gift shop” offers a curated collection of surprising handmade treasures, including books, jewelry, and toys, in the heart of downtown Middlebury.

42 Main St., Middlebury

Middlebury Mountaineer

The downtown outfitter offers gear and apparel for any outdoor adventure, including rental equipment for fishing, standup paddleboarding and climbing. The store is also home to Green Mountain Adventures, a professional guide service for fly-fishing, paddling, hiking and backcountry adventures.

56 Main St., Middlebury