Visit Rutland, Vermont: Arts, Sculpture and Recreation | Seven Days

The Vermont State Fair in Rutland

ust 15 miles west of Killington Resort , Rutland is the county’s economic and cultural hub. Home to around 16,000 people, it was chartered in 1761. By the 1800s, the discovery of a massive deposit of solid marble turned the city into one of the world’s leading suppliers of the rock.

These days, Rutland embraces arts and culture. While surrounding towns can be on the sleepier side, the state’s third-largest city pulsates with energy. From vibrant farmers markets to the Vermont State Fair, visitors will find plenty of gems here. Explore shops, museums and cafés before seeing a show at the Paramount Theatre — that’s just some of what the Marble City has to offer.

If you want to visit Rutland, Vermont, here’s a suggested itinerary.

Jones' Donuts and Bakery in Rutland celebrates its 100th year

Satisfy your sweet cravings at this culinary landmark, which has served up more than 100 years of pastry perfection. Amazingly, the current owner believes the recipes haven’t changed in all those years. Visitors can indulge in 15-plus doughnut flavors, including classics like glazed and hand-filled options such as maple, apple and Boston cream.

23 West St., Rutland

This is the downtown destination for all things lit — literature, that is. Browse the indie bookshop’s expansive stacks, attend an author talk and find your next page-turner. Owners Mike DeSanto and Renee Reiner stock their shelves with the latest and greatest reads, often highlighting Vermont authors.

2 Center St., Rutland

Got little ones in tow? Stop into this educational oasis to learn all about life skills and Rutland’s rich history. The museum features kid-size replicas of places and things around town, inviting children to step into roles as cashiers and shoppers in the model farmers market, sort objects by material type and color in the recycling truck, or unleash their creativity in the art studio.

66 Merchants Row, Rutland

"Ann & Solomon Story" on the Downtown Rutland Sculpture Trail

Venture to West Rutland to find stonecutting classes, sculpture galleries and artist talks at this school and studio. A collaborator with the city on the Downtown Rutland Sculpture Trail, the nonprofit adds to the local cultural tapestry with sculptures paying homage to, for example, Revolutionary War hero Ann Story at the intersection of West and Cottage streets and The Jungle Book outside Phoenix Books.

636 Marble St., West Rutland

Northwest of downtown, this beautiful park offers 18 miles of single-track trails spread across 325 acres. Outdoor enthusiasts and casual walkers alike will find some of the very best terrain in Vermont. When the weather’s warm, hop on your mountain bike or lace up your running shoes. When the snow falls, strap on skis or snowshoes — Pine Hill Park has it all.

2 Oak St. Ext., Rutland

For cozy American fare, look no farther than the farm-to-table dishes here — think Vermont-raised rib eye and basil grilled chicken. Roots also pours a curated selection of wines and craft beers and shakes up seasonal cocktails. The pineapple and vodka spin on a French 75, aptly titled the Roots 75, is a must try.

55 Washington St., Rutland

Paramount Theatre in Rutland

The cultural heart of Rutland, this historic downtown theater first opened as the Playhouse in 1913; its marquee has been a beacon to arts lovers for more than a century. From free movie nights featuring beloved classics to live music and side-splitting nationally touring comedy shows, the Paramount never fails to entertain.

30 Center St., Rutland