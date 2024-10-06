Visit Springfield, Vermont: Dining, History & Stargazing | Seven Days

click to enlarge Courtesy of Ken Spencer

A telescope at Stellafane in Springfield

pringfield is a town of about 9,000 people located on the western shore of the Connecticut River. First chartered as a New Hampshire land grant in 1761, Springfield grew through the mid-19th and early 20th centuries into a booming industrial center in the heart of Vermont’s “Precision Valley,” so named for the precision manufacturing that was born there. The town’s machine tool production was so vital to the Allied war effort during World War II that the U.S. government ranked Springfield the seventh most likely bombing target by Nazi forces.

Though Springfield’s industrial importance is largely a thing of the past, the town is rich in history, as evidenced by much of the downtown architecture along the Black River, whose dam and waterfalls once powered local mills and factories. Springfield is also home to the state’s first airstrip, Hartness State Airport, as well as the 370-bed Southern State Correctional Facility.

In 2007, Springfield won a national contest, put on by the Fox Broadcasting Company, to become the “official Springfield” of The Simpsons Movie. On July 10, 2007, the city hosted the movie’s world premiere at its Springfield Cinemas 3.

If you want to visit Springfield, Vermont, here’s a suggested itinerary.

Note: Check websites to confirm business hours for the day of your visit.

Grab a bagel, muffin, danish or biscotti with a locally roasted coffee, espresso, latte or cappuccino. Located in a historic 19th-century building that once housed the town’s fire engines, Black River Coffee Bar gets its name from the adjacent river and falls of the same name. Good views of the Black River Falls and upper dam are available from a parking lot about 200 feet up Park Street next to a brick building. Additionally, there is a small public park along Route 11 with views of the upper dam and cascades.

3 Main St., Springfield

The 3.2-mile multiuse trail, built on the railroad bed of the former Toonerville Trolley, follows the Black River between downtown Springfield and the Connecticut River. Popular for walking, biking, running, skating, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing, the trail is 10 feet wide, paved and closed to motor vehicles except for short stretches on low-volume roads. Accessible from the rail trail is Goulds Mill Falls, also called the Lower Falls. Ample trailhead parking is available off Route 11.

280 Clinton St., Springfield

Located at the Toonerville Trailhead lot, this seasonal market is held on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., May through October. Shoppers can sample and buy locally raised produce, meats, cheese and farm-fresh eggs, as well as fresh-baked goods and products from regional artisans and crafters.

280 Clinton St., Springfield

The oldest one-room schoolhouse in Vermont was built in 1790 and remained in continuous use until 1900. According to legend, the schoolhouse was named by its first teacher, David Searle, who, upon finishing his long journey through the wilderness to the Springfield settlement, cried “Eureka!”

Adjacent to the Eureka Schoolhouse is the Baltimore Covered Bridge, one of about 100 covered bridges remaining in Vermont. Completed in 1870, the 37-foot bridge once spanned the Great Brook in North Springfield. But by 1967 its timbers had become badly twisted, leading to its relocation and restoration at its current location in 1970.

470 Charlestown Rd., Springfield

The art gallery and gift shop opened in December 2001 as part of a community-wide effort to revitalize Springfield’s downtown business district. They’re located in the historic Bank Block building, which opened in 1908 and once housed the First National Savings Bank, as well as a telephone exchange and jail. VAULT — an acronym for Visual Art Using Local Talent — currently exhibits and sells works by more than 125 local artists. Stop by for art demonstrations, workshops and open studio weekends.

68 Main St., Springfield

The 1,361 acres of public land offer ample recreational opportunities, including swimming, picnicking, fishing, canoeing, kayaking and bird-watching. Winter sports of snowshoeing, cross-country skiing and snowmobiling are also popular, when conditions allow. Access to North Springfield Lake is free, but the property closes at 8 p.m. and camping isn’t allowed.

98 Reservoir Rd., Springfield

click to enlarge © Bhofack2 | Dreamstime

Fresh-picked apples

Visit the family-owned orchard from June through October to pick your own apples or buy prepackaged strawberries, blueberries and raspberries. Grab pumpkins in the fall as well as fresh produce, homemade fudge, freshly baked pies and cider doughnuts at the country store. There’s also a farm animal petting zoo for the little ones and weekend wagon rides, with spectacular views of the surrounding mountains.

529 Wellwood Orchards Rd., Springfield

click to enlarge Courtesy of VINE Sanctuary

Tiki the Emu at VINE Sanctuary

This LGBTQ-led farmed animal sanctuary works for social and environmental justice as well as animal liberation. VINE — an acronym for Veganism Is the Next Evolution, or Veganism Is Not Enough — was the first sanctuary to rehabilitate roosters rescued from illegal cockfighting operations. Though not routinely open to drop-in guests, people can reach out to schedule a visit to the solar-powered, ecofeminist sanctuary. And the rainbow cow logo, imprinted on for-sale T-shirts, hats, tumblers and stickers, is a thing to behold.

158 Massey Rd., Springfield

Kale Caesar salad, truffle mushroom pizza, polenta fries, tuna poke bowls and maple-glazed New York strip are just some of the tasty creations that culinary partners Nick Matush and Elise Ulrich serve up at this delightful gourmet dinner spot. Reservations are recommended.

56 Main St., Springfield

Stellafane is a century-old Springfield institution and National Historic Landmark. The name — from the Latin words meaning “shrine to the stars” — refers to both the historic 3.5-acre property on Breezy Hill that houses the Pink Stellafane Clubhouse and the Porter Turret Telescope, as well as the annual convention of amateur telescope makers who gather there for four days each summer. The Stellafane astronomy club, the oldest of its kind in the U.S., was founded in 1920 by Russell W. Porter, an amateur telescope maker, engineer and Arctic explorer. Considered the birthplace of amateur telescope making, Stellafane hosts mirror-making classes in the fall and winter, as well as public star parties.

211 Jordan Rd., Springfield