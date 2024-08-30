Visit White River Junction, Vermont: History, Art & Dining | Seven Days

click to enlarge File: Pamela Polston ©️ Seven Days

Mezze platter at Tuckerbox in White River Junction

hite River Junction sits on the banks of the White River where it meets the Connecticut River. Once a bustling industrial town that served as a railroad junction starting in the late 1840s, the historic village bears marks of that proud past, from faded signs painted on brick buildings to an antique steam engine parked beside the tracks. Visitors can still access the town by Amtrak, as well as Interstates 91 and 89 where they intersect along the New Hampshire border. They’ll find theaters, restaurants, boutiques and galleries in the downtown, which today is home to a community of artists.

Murals peek out from behind street corners as if to signal the avant-garde creativity that flourishes here. And next to the train station, the former post office is now the Center for Cartoon Studies’ Schulz Library, filled with classrooms and rare graphic novel collections. Cartoon school alumni have gone on to work for major publishers such as DC Comics and Scholastic, putting White River Junction on the map as a small town with world-renowned art.

If you want to visit White River Junction, Vermont, here’s a suggested itinerary.

Note: Check websites to confirm business hours for the day you visit.

Tuckerbox owners Jackie and Vural Oktay, the latter of whom was born and raised in Istanbul, bring flavors of the Mediterranean to the center of White River Junction. Breakfast dishes include pastirma, menemen and eggs; sides feature Turkish cheeses, jams and helva. The restaurant, located across from the train station, is decorated with warm patterns that welcome customers to kick back and enjoy the start of the day while sipping on Turkish coffee.

1 S. Main St., White River Junction

Although its ethical taxidermy collection is not alive, the arts and culture at Main Street Museum are — and they’re thriving. The alternative museum is fun, eclectic and makes a point to keep the viewing of its collections free to the public. It’s also a creative community hub that hosts movie screenings and piano nights, featuring a 1930 Pianola with 10,000 scrolls of music that the instrument plays itself.

58 Bridge St., White River Junction

Tap into White River Junction’s artistic streak: Decorate pottery with the family, learn to throw on the wheel, or take someone out on a paint-and-sip date at Tip Top Pottery. It offers a classic paint-your-own-pottery experience along with more unique workshops for any level of painting expertise. Get your hands dirty and free your imagination while making something beautiful out of clay and bright glazes.

85 N. Main St., White River Junction

click to enlarge File: Tom McNeil

A sandwich at Phnom Penh

Phnom Penh started as a farmers market stand, then a food truck, just over the border in New Hampshire. The secret to this restaurant’s success story is clear to anyone who’s taken a bite of its signature Phnom Penh sandwich, bánh mì or noodle dishes. Co-owner Sarin Tin was raised in the Cambodian capital and now introduces Southeast Asian recipes to America’s northeast with housemade sandwich fillings. The crispy golden bread comes straight from a Boston bakery.

7 N. Main St., White River Junction

Boutique Thrifting

A vibrant thrift scene comes as no surprise in this railroad town that has been repurposed into a hub of art and fashion. Don’t be shy — search through the racks at Revolution (26 N. Main St.) for an iconic look while refueling with an organic espresso. Across the train tracks is Uplifting Thrifting (102 Railroad Row), where shopping and nonprofit community outreach share one roof. Farther down the road, Oodles (85 N. Main St., Suite 150) promises “out of the ordinary cool stuff” in the form of antiques, jewelry and clothes. And right in the middle of town, the Collection (25 S. Main St.) stocks an assortment of colorful hats, clothes and accessories.

Tucked in a long brick building that used to serve as a freight house, Elixir now serves modern American dishes. It’s the perfect spot to linger over dinner, talking under the warm glow of hanging lights. Start with the truffle fries or truffle chicken liver mousse, move on to the Pancetta & Peas or a classic lasagna, and end the night with an elegant dessert — think vanilla bean crème brûlée.

188 S. Main St., White River Junction

click to enlarge Nina Sablan

Northern Stage

Take a seat at Northern Stage knowing that you’ve left your night in good hands. The theater company has high standards for its performances and its ethical mission, working hard to make sure all 240 guests in its state-of-the-art venue feel welcome. In fact, inclusivity is one of the company’s goals, expressed onstage and through community outreach programs. The shows themselves range from classics to new musicals that have made it from White River Junction to as far as New York's off-Broadway stages.

Barrette Center for the Arts, 74 Gates St., White River Junction

Creative cocktails and a charming ambience make Wolf Tree an ideal late-night conversation spot. Take a seat at the marble bar and experience a city-like social atmosphere in a small town. The bartenders know their craft well and will make sure your night is as smooth as the drinks they mix. Pickle Tickle, Notorious F.I.G. and Night Vision are just a few examples of the extensive menu’s inspired tipples.

40 Currier St., White River Junction