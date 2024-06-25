Voting in Vermont 101: Seven Things to Know About Participating in the August 2024 Primary 

click to enlarge Tim Newcomb

First time voting in Vermont? First time voting ever? Good news: This state makes it easy. Here are seven things you need to know to participate in the primary elections on August 13.

You have to register to vote. Register online at olvr.vermont.gov, by calling 1-800-439-VOTE, by visiting your city or town clerk's office, by filling out a voter registration form anytime before primary Election Day, or at the polls. Check to see if you're already on the state's voter checklist by entering your name and birth date at olvr.vermont.gov.

You don't have to live here for a certain amount of time before you're eligible. As long as you're a U.S. citizen, age 18 or older, claim Vermont as your primary residence, and take the voter's oath, you're good to go. To prove your residency, you'll need a passport, Vermont driver's license or other government document showing your address; you can also use a utility bill or bank statement.

If you’re 17, you can vote in this primary election, — provided you turn 18 by the November 5 general election. An early birthday present!

There are three primaries on August 13, but you can only vote in one. On primary Election Day, the Republican, Democratic and Progressive parties will pick their candidates for the general election on November 5. You can only vote in one party's primary, but you can wait until you're at the polls to decide which of three ballots to choose.

You can vote early — in person or by mail — for any reason. Just stop by your city or town clerk's office and request a ballot during business hours anytime between now and closing time on the last business day before the election. You can fill it out on the spot and turn it in. All voters on the checklist will receive a mail-in ballot for the general election, but not for the primary.

Convicted felons and current inmates can vote in the Green Mountain State . If Donald Trump and Hunter Biden claimed Vermont residency, they could vote here!

If you're sick or disabled, you can request at-home ballot delivery. Contact your city or town clerk before closing time on the last business day before the election. On Election Day, two local justices of the peace will drop by with a ballot. When you’ve filled it out, they'll bring it back to the polls.