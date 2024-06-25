 Who Are the Candidates in the 2024 Vermont Primary? | Primary Voter Guide | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

June 25, 2024 Guides » Primary Voter Guide

Who Are the Candidates in the 2024 Vermont Primary? 

By

Published June 25, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated June 25, 2024 at 4:15 p.m.

click to enlarge mascots.png
The following candidates appear on the primary ballot for these statewide, county and legislative offices.  Information was provided by the candidates. High bailiff candidates can be found online at sos.vermont.gov.

Jump to:
Statewide Contests
Vermont Senate
Vermont House

Who's running for U.S. Senator, U.S. Representative, Governor, Lt. Governor, Secretary of State, State Treasurer, Attorney General and Auditor of Accounts?

All Vermonters will see these folks on their ballots. Want to hear more about candidates in the governor and lt. governor contests? Read the answers to their questions in our Q&A.
Related Q&A With the 2024 Vermont Primary Candidates for Governor and Lt. Governor
Top row: Esther Charlestin, Peter Duval, John S. Rodgers. Bottom row: Gregory M. Thayer, Thomas Renner, David Zuckerman
Q&A With the 2024 Vermont Primary Candidates for Governor and Lt. Governor
Part of Seven Days' 2024 Primary Voters' Guide, candidates for the contested primaries in the governor and lieutenant governor races introduce themselves to voters and answer questions about their vision for Vermont.
By Seven Days Staff
Primary Voter Guide


Who's running for State Senate?

Scan the list below or type your town or county name to narrow the list to candidates and races in your area.

Who's running for State Representative?

Scan the list below or type your town or county name to narrow the list to candidates and races in your area.


Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation