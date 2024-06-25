Who Are the Candidates in the 2024 Vermont Primary? 

Published June 25, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
| Updated June 25, 2024 at 4:15 p.m.
The following candidates appear on the primary ballot for these statewide, county and legislative offices. Information was provided by the candidates. High bailiff candidates can be found online at sos.vermont.gov.
It's almost time to pick the candidates who will square off in the November election. Vermont Democrats, Republicans and Progressives hold primaries on August 13; voters who requested mail-in ballots will be getting them soon! This guide gives aspiring statewide officeholders a chance to introduce themselves to voters, and it includes an FAQ explaining Seven Days' approach to election coverage.
Part of Seven Days' 2024 Primary Voters' Guide, candidates for the contested primaries in the governor and lieutenant governor races introduce themselves to voters and answer questions about their vision for Vermont.
