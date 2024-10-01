Nest — Fall 2024 

click to enlarge Owen Leavey | John James

In this autumn edition of Nest — Seven Days' quarterly magazine on homes, design and real estate — we sneak a peek inside Paul Hance's charmingly rustic St. Albans family camp. It was recently rebuilt from the ground up, but thoughtfully so, in order to retain several lifetimes of memories. Similar themes of mindful building and creative reuse echo throughout this issue, from Vermont towns' approaches to reducing construction costs to home weatherization tips for a changing climate. At southern Vermont's Stone Trust, students engage in painstakingly intentional building while learning the art of dry stone walling — those rocks don't stack themselves. And in Hyde Park, the Vintage Den embraces fresh thinking about retro items, resulting in some of the quirkiest secondhand home décor around. Read on for what's old, what's new and a merging of the two.