 Nest — Fall 2024 | Seven Days Vermont

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

October 01, 2024 Home + Design » Nest

Nest

Nest — Fall 2024 

In this autumn edition of NestSeven Days' quarterly magazine on homes, design and real estate — we sneak a peek inside Paul Hance's charmingly rustic St. Albans family camp.
By

Published October 1, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

click to enlarge OWEN LEAVEY | JOHN JAMES
  • Owen Leavey | John James

In this autumn edition of NestSeven Days' quarterly magazine on homes, design and real estate — we sneak a peek inside Paul Hance's charmingly rustic St. Albans family camp. It was recently rebuilt from the ground up, but thoughtfully so, in order to retain several lifetimes of memories. Similar themes of mindful building and creative reuse echo throughout this issue, from Vermont towns' approaches to reducing construction costs to home weatherization tips for a changing climate. At southern Vermont's Stone Trust, students engage in painstakingly intentional building while learning the art of dry stone walling — those rocks don't stack themselves. And in Hyde Park, the Vintage Den embraces fresh thinking about retro items, resulting in some of the quirkiest secondhand home décor around. Read on for what's old, what's new and a merging of the two.

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: ,

More Nest »

About The Author

Seven Days Staff

Seven Days Staff

More By This Author

Latest in Nest

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation