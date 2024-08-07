Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C0619-14 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published August 7, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated August 7, 2024 at 2:54 p.m.
Application 4C0619-14 from Sterling Dogwood Circle, LLC 1037 Hinesburg Road, Suite A, South Burlington, VT 05403 and Brault Family Revocable Living & Trust, 3880 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester, VT 05446 was received on July 24, 2024 and deemed complete on July 31, 2024. The project is generally described as a residential subdivision consisting of 25 total lots including 16 single family homes, 8 duplexes, roadways, sidewalks, and an extension of a recreation path. The project is located on Lot 3 of a previously permitted subdivision on Board Walk Way in Milton, Vermont. The application may be viewed on the Natural Resources Board's website (http://nrb.vermont.gov) by clicking "Act 250 Database" and entering the project number "4C0619-14."
No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before August 26, 2024, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-statuspetition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Stephanie H. Monaghan at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this August 2, 2024.
By: Stephanie H. Monaghan
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
802-261-1944
[email protected]
