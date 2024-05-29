Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C0989-4 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published May 29, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Application 4C0989-4 from Mount Mansfield Union High School and Mount Mansfield Union High School District, 211 Browns Trace Road, Jericho, VT 05465 was received on May 20, 2024 and deemed complete on May 22, 2024. The project is generally described as the installation of a storm trench, grass-lined swale, new catch basins and manholes, and a curtain drain section to improve stormwater runoff water quality at Mount Mansfield Union High School. The project is located at 211 Browns Trace Road in Jericho, Vermont. The application may be viewed on the Natural Resources Board's website (http://nrb.vermont.gov) by clicking "Act 250 Database" and entering the project number "4C0989-4."
No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before June 17, 2024, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or subcriteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Stephanie H. Monaghan at the address or telephone number
below.
Dated this May 23, 2024.
By: Stephanie H. Monaghan
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
802-261-1944
[email protected]
