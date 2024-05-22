Act 250 Notice Minor Application 300002-310 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published May 22, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Application 300002-3 from Browns River Middle School, Attn: Phil Graff, 10 & 20 River Road, Jericho, VT 05465 and Chittenden East School District, P.O. Box 282, Richmond, VT 05477 was received on April 29, 2024 and deemed complete on May 9, 2024. The project is generally described as construction of a proprietary infiltration chamber system with 3 rows of 8 SC-740-StormTech-Chambers and an Isolator row as pretreatment to manage stormwater on site. Additionally, runoff from the library and primary school areas will be treated with pretreatment forebay and an infiltration basin that will be installed to improve stormwater runoff water quality. The project is located at Underhill ID Elementary School and Browns River Middle School (10 & 20 River Road) in Jericho, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database:
(https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=300002-3).
No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before June 3, 2024, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or subcriteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Stephanie H. Monaghan at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this May 14, 2024.
By: Stephanie H. Monaghan
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
802-261-1944
[email protected]
