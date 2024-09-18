Advertisement for Bids: Town of Colchester 2024 Ash Tree And Stump Removal 

Published September 18, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
The Town is requesting separate sealed BIDS for the 2024 Ash Tree and Stump Removal Project, which includes the removal of 32 ash trees on Abigail Drive and Wall Street in the Town of Colchester. This work will include stump grinding at all locations noted on the Bid Schedule. All trees to be removed are shown in Appendix A. A Bid Alternative of 14 ash trees found to be in dead, poor, and fair condition during a 2023 ash tree assessment are also included in the Bid Schedule. These 14 trees are located throughout the Town of Colchester and selective stump grinding is required as specified in the bid documents. All trees included in the Bid Alternative are marked with orange tape. The work shall be scheduled to begin after October 7, 2024. The deadline for removal and stump grinding of the ash trees is Friday, December 27, 2024.
Bids will be received by: Lea Sanguinetti, Assistant Town Engineer, Town of Colchester, 781 Blakely Road, Colchester, VT 05446 until 2:00 pm on Tuesday, October 1, 2024 and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud.
The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS are available in electronic format upon request. Please contact Lea Sanguinetti at [email protected] or 802-264-5635.
Questions regarding the Bid are due by end of day on Tuesday, September 24, 2024. All bidders must notify Lea Sanguinetti of their intent to bid so they can be placed on a Bidders List to receive any issued addenda or other pertinent information. Please notify the Town if email is not an acceptable method for receiving information and provide alternate means of contact.
For the complete Bid & Contract Documents, please visit the Town website at: https://www.colchestervt.gov/bids.aspx
