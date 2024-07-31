Burlington Development Review Board Tuesday, August 20, 2024, 5:00 PM REVISED PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE 

Published July 31, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Hybrid & In Person (at 645 Pine Street) Meeting
Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83225696227pwd=SGQ0bTdnS000Wkc3c2J4WWw1dzMxUT09
Webinar ID: 832 2569 6227
Passcode: 969186
Telephone: US +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799
1. ZP-24-148; 49-55 Chase Street (RL, Ward 1) Chase Street 49, LLC / Missa Aloisi
Proposed subdivision of existing lot into four separate parcels. Development plan includes residential unit expansions to existing structures and construction of one new four-unit apartment building.
2. ZP-21-800; 501 Pine Street (E-LM, Ward 5) Vermont Gas Systems, Inc. / Kurt Schueler
Proposed time extension request to develop a container kitchen/food truck café on existing vacant property.
Plans may be viewed upon request by contacting the Department of Permitting & Inspections between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Participation in the DRB proceeding is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal. Please note that ANYTHING submitted to the Zoning office is considered public and cannot be kept confidential. This may not be the final order in which items will be heard. Please view final Agenda, at www.burlingtonvt.gov/dpi/drb/agendas or the office notice board, one week
before the hearing for the order in which items will be heard.
The City of Burlington will not tolerate unlawful harassment or discrimination on the basis of political or religious affiliation, race, color, national origin, place of birth, ancestry, age, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital status, veteran status, disability, HIV positive status, crime victim status or genetic information. The City is also committed to providing proper access to services, facilities, and employment opportunities. For accessibility information or alternative formats, please contact Human Resources Department at (802) 540-2505.
The programs and services of the City of Burlington are accessible to people with disabilities.
Individuals who require special arrangements to participate are encouraged to contact the Zoning Division at least 72 hours in advance so that proper accommodations can be arranged. For information call 865-7188 (TTY users: 865-7142).
find, follow, fan us: