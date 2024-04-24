Notice of Storage Unit Disposal for Non-Payment 

Published April 24, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Notice is hereby given pursuant to title 9 chapter 98 of the Vermont statutes.
A lien has been placed on the following storage units for non-payment.
Exit 16 Self Storage 295 Rathe Rd Colchester Vt. 05446
Dianne Fayette E48
Josh Leonard L32
Jefferey Nolan K32
Route 7 Climate Storage 189 Northside Dr Shelburne Vt 05482
Madina Mohamed G48
Taylor Sikes G37
Julianna Graves I12
If full payment is not received by the facility by April 27th the unpaid unit will be disposed of at the facilities discretion.
For questions, please call:
Exit 16 Self Storage 802-497-0404
Route 7 Climate Storage 802-985-4212
