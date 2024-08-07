RFP for EWSD Elevator Contract 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published August 7, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated August 7, 2024 at 2:54 p.m.
The Essex Westford School District is seeking bids for the Districtwide Elevator Contract. A walkthrough of all EWSD elevators will be held on Wednesday, August 14th, 2024 at 9:00 am.
Bids shall be delivered no later than Thursday, August 29th, 2024 at 2:00 pm.
To read the full RFP, go to (see News section): https://www.ewsd.org/o/ewsd/page/purchasing-bids
find, follow, fan us: