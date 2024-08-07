 Town of Bolton Development Review Board Public Hearing: August 22, 2024 | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

August 07, 2024 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Town of Bolton Development Review Board Public Hearing: August 22, 2024 

Published August 7, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated August 7, 2024 at 2:54 p.m.

The Town of Bolton's Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on August 22, 2024 at 6:30pm.

Place: Virtual or Municipal Conference Room, 3045 Theodore Roosevelt Highway, Bolton, VT, 05676.

Time: Aug 22, 2024 06:30 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89731795768?pwd=7yWBJGCik6qBlbXQ0wEX6bbqTSIOvU.1

Meeting ID: 897 3179 5768
Passcode: 221349

The following applications will be reviewed:

2024-10-DRB; Applicant & Property Owner: Nicholas Barup, 124 Joiner Brook Ln., Conditional Use Review for the proposed redevelopment of an existing single family dwelling located within the Village and Flood Hazard Area Overlay Districts. (Tax Map #15-0150124)

Additional information can be obtained through email by calling 802-434-5075, or by email at [email protected]. Pursuant to 24 VSA § 4464 and § 4471, participation in this local proceeding, by written or oral comment, is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal.

