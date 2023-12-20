Published December 20, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Request for Proposals (RFP) for Grant Writing Services
Overview
The Town of Swanton is accepting proposals for grant writing services for the proposed multi-generational community center project.
Scope of Work
The contracted work is to include grant research and proposals/applications for grants relevant to building and operating a multi-generational community center and also possible future projects.
The Town of Swanton is seeking a grant writer or firm with a proven track record in:
• Creating complex proposals from diverse funding sources.
• Skills in demographic data collection and analysis.
• An entrepreneurial approach to funding development.
Previous experience should include:
• Working in the philanthropic arena of rural areas.
• Previous personal and/or professional experiences in communities with less than 10,000 people.
Fee Schedule
The fee schedule should be all-inclusive and presented on an hourly basis. Applications must provide a detailed price breakdown including fees. The cost will be based on the projected hours of work provided. The contractor will invoice and be paid per application.
Award
The Town of Swanton plans to award the contract by January 30, 2024. The executive committee will then mutually discuss and refine the scope of work with the selected applicant and shall negotiate final conditions, compensation and performance schedule.
RFP Questions and Responses
All questions pertaining to the proposal must be submitted in writing via email to: Brian Savage-Town Administrator at [email protected]
Application Requirements
To apply submit the following:
1) Examples of grant sources from which the applicant has successfully obtained funding (provide specific examples of grant programs, government programs agencies, or foundations, amounts and purpose grant(s).
2) An excerpt from a successful grant written by the applicant that is representative of his/her writing style. The excerpt should not exceed 2 pages and should not contain any confidential or proprietary information.
3) Schedule of proposed fees.
4) A minimum of three (3) professional references from clients for whom the applicant has successfully performed similar work.
5) Proposals must be received by 4:00 pm on January 15, 2024, in one PDF file to Brian Savage, Town Administrator, Town of Swanton at [email protected].
6) Total proposal should not be no longer than 8 standard letter-sized pages. Proposals not meeting the criteria outlined in the RFP will not be considered.
The Town of Swanton reserves the right to reject any or all proposals
find, follow, fan us: