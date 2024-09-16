Obituary: Barbara B. Hodgdon, 1948-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Barbara Hodgdon

Barbara B. Hodgdon, 76, a longtime resident of Colchester, Vt., passed away peacefully on August 25, 2024, after a struggle with dementia.

She was born in Burlington, Vt., the oldest daughter of the late William George Bushey and Alice Margaret (Mack) Bushey. She spent her early years in Charlotte, where she attended Charlotte Central School and then high school at South Burlington High School. She graduated from the second class at Champlain Valley Union High School in 1966.

Following high school, she attended Johnson State College before transferring to Champlain College and graduating with an associate's degree in accounting in 1969.

In 1970, she met her husband, Jeffrey, and after a short, whirlwind romance, they married on April 30, 1971, sharing the anniversary date with her youngest sister’s birthday.

Barbara worked for a time at Garden Way Publishing in Charlotte and enjoyed her job a great deal. However, when her husband’s military service required a move to Virginia, she embraced the adventure and happily packed up their new family for the move south. With their little guy, David (“DJ”), packed in safely among their belongings, they drove their little red VW to Fort Belvoir.

Once settled in at Fort Belvoir, she became the local travel agent of sorts, inviting family and arranging tours, lodging and transportation for them. She was very impressed by the available history and sites in the Washington, D.C., area, except for the time her car was towed from the FBI building. She did talk the agent into telling her where the car was temporarily held, and it was retrieved without cost. Letters home often included recommendations for restaurants in the area. While at Fort Belvoir, they made a couple of moves, with each place made into a home. The last move was a lovely little townhouse in Dogue Creek Village; while it was her favorite, the U.S. Army decided to send them to Germany.

Barbara enjoyed Germany, while doing volunteer work, hosting family members when they visited, and traveling to London with her mother and to Berchtesgaden with her sister, Margaret. Barbara also found the time to work as a Department of the Army civilian in the local finance office. She made friends along the way and remained in touch with some.

With Jeffrey’s active-duty tour behind them and their return to Vermont, Barbara found employment with the Lane Press in the accounting department. She enjoyed the day-to-day challenges with each day being different. She and Jeffrey purchased their first home in Burlington and talked about expanding their family, as Barbara always wanted to have a sister for their son, David.

The decision was made to adopt a little girl from El Salvador, and, after a period of time, Christine Emily Hodgdon was brought to the U.S., all wrapped up in a blanket and a bow. Barbara decided to take some time off to take care of little Emily and did so for a couple of years.

In March 1986, Barbara joined the University of Vermont as an administrative professional in the Payroll and Human Resources Department. In March 2005, she became a subject matter expert on the new human resources software implementation team. In 2008, she joined the business process reengineering team, until her retirement in February 2011.

Barbara will be remembered by her family and friends for her ability to find humor in stressful situations, her kindness, patience and a unique ability to make some coworkers laugh until they cried.

In retirement, Barbara and Jeffrey took their travel trailer to interesting places, such as Memphis, where she visited Graceland; Arizona, and the Grand Canyon; and Key West, Fla., where she visited Hemingway’s home. During the tour, she was trying to think of ways to put one of the cats in her bag, as she really wanted to bring one home. Barbara was especially fond of the Outer Banks, wanting to visit whenever possible.

Barbara loved her children and grandchildren. She was very happy when her son, David, graduated from Champlain College, as she had years earlier. She traveled to many soccer games to watch her daughter, Emily, play in high school, college and summer leagues.

Her grandchildren were a special source of pride and pleasure. She was amazed with Spencer’s ability to create things with Legos by simply using his imagination. And she loved attending Shae’s soccer games and watching her skills develop. Both were very special to her.

Barbara was also a collector of things. She always loved animals, and there were usually one or more in the household — or she might be trying to find a home for some wayward creature.

She enjoyed crafts, sewing and knitting. It is unknown how many baby blankets she knitted for family and friends, but there seemed to be a work in progress constantly. And her complete stash of yarn was unknown until recently.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Jeffrey Charles; their children, David John Hodgdon and Christine Emily Culver (Jason); grandchildren, Spencer Ethan Culver and Shae Elizabeth Culver; sister, Margaret Whitby; nieces, Jennifer Gagnon (Eric) and Elizabeth Whitby (Scott Hamlin); nephews, Michael Devine (Petra) and Matthew Whitby (Jennifer); and a very special cousin, Katherine Coakley, whom Barbara considered a second daughter.

She is also survived by several grandnieces and grandnephews, Abby and Maddie Gagnon, CJ Hamlin, Nina Devine, and Avery and Riley Whitby, all of whom she loved dearly.

Besides her parents, Barbara was predeceased by her sister, Mary Claire (Bushey) Devine, in 1998.

The family would like to acknowledge all the staff at the Arbors, who treated her with care, kindness, compassion and love. Thanks and gratitude is also extended to Full Circle Medicine and the UVM Home Health & Hospice staff, who provided care and support during her final weeks and days.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 27, 2024, 11 a.m. at the Ready Funeral Home, Mountain View Chapel, 68 Pinecrest Rd., Essex Junction. Interment will immediately follow in the Village Cemetery in Colchester.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the humane society of one’s choice.

Arrangements are in the care of Ready Funeral & Cremation Services.