April 01, 2024 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Betty McGill, 1923-2024 

Stowe woman inspired all with her generosity, warmth and joie de vivre

Published April 1, 2024 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated April 1, 2024 at 2:06 p.m.

click to enlarge Betty McGill - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Betty McGill

Betty McGill of Stowe, Vt., passed away at the age of 101 on March 26, 2024, in her home, amid the love of her children and grandchildren. She lived life to the fullest, making many lifelong friends in both Burlington and Stowe, sailing, skiing, and traveling the world. She inspired all who met her with her generosity, warmth and joie de vivre and shared her wonderful life with the late Dr. Bish McGill, her husband of 62 years.

Raised in Morristown, N.J., Betty met Bish at the University of Vermont, married and raised their four children. She was active in the Mary Fletcher Auxiliary but was most at home in her gardens. Betty and Bish moved to Stowe when Bish retired, renovated the cozy 1840 Red House and Barn, and tended flourishing flower and vegetable beds. Betty had an adventurous spirit, heli-skiing the Canadian Rockies and sailing on expeditions north into the Arctic Circle and south through the Straits of Magellan. She skied her last runs at Stowe at the age of 89. She was, indeed, a rare combination of earthiness and elegance.

Betty was predeceased by her husband, James Bishop McGill, and her brother, Donald Farnsworth of New Jersey. She is survived by her children, James B. McGill Jr., John McGill, Jane McGill Cooke and Robert McGill, and their respective spouses/partners, Mimi Gleason, Lori Volding, Peter Cooke and Joyce Bell. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Ryan, Tyler and Andrew McGill; Alexandra Fournot-McGill; Peter Jr., Gaylan, Kyle and Cory Cooke; as well as five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

The McGill family is deeply grateful to Betty’s caregivers and to Lamoille Home Health and Hospice. We also so appreciate Dan Bezio and Kym Maynard for their years of Red House help and companionship for Betty.

Memorial contributions in Betty’s honor may be made to Stowe Land Trust, North Country Animal League or Planned Parenthood of Northern New England. Per Betty’s wishes, there will be no funeral. A family gathering will take place at a later date.

