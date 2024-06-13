Obituary: Brian Searles, 1947-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Brian Searles

A life well-lived…

It is with profound sadness that the family of Brian Searles announces his passing on June 5, 2024, in Tampa, Fla., while undergoing treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukemia. He was surrounded with love by his wife and children until the end.

Brian was born in Schenectady, N.Y., on March 12, 1947, to Frances (Edwards) and R. Vincent Searles. He was raised in Vermont and educated at Essex Junction High School (with four years as class president, according to him), Champlain College (AD), Trinity College (BA) and Saint Michael’s College (MPA).

Brian lived a life of public service, starting as a police officer in Essex Junction and eventually rising through the ranks to become the chief of police in South Burlington. His first job for the State of Vermont was as executive director of the Vermont Police Academy before he moved on to become the commissioner of personnel, deputy secretary of administration and secretary of transportation in two different administrations. Brian was exceptionally proud of his team at the Agency of Transportation in the wake of Tropical Storm Irene as they worked tirelessly to rebuild the state’s transportation infrastructure. He also served as St. Albans city manager and director of aviation at the Burlington International Airport.

Brian also volunteered for his community in many ways. He was active in many organizations, including the United Way, Local Motion, Preservation Vermont and the Vermont Criminal Justice Council, to name just a few. And he was still working on getting that train to Montréal.

Brian had a lifelong love of music, instilling this in those around him, and was never shy about sharing his limitless knowledge. His children were the benefactors of his extensive vinyl collection, concertgoing excursions and spontaneous music trivia quizzes. Brian also enjoyed a good golf game, a nice chardonnay, a good book and an ice-cold Jai Alai while watching the birds in his rookery.

Brian is survived by his wife of 55 years and love of his life, Elizabeth (Torrey); his son, Brad Searles, his wife, Amie, and their son, Brendan; and his daughter, Kate Searles Brayton, her husband, Jim, and their children, Jack and Fern. He also leaves his sister Wendy (Searles) Young; brothers, Chris Searles, Tim Searles and Pat Searles; and in-laws Bill Torrey, Barbara (Torrey) Hillinger, Jim Torrey, Karen Searles, Carl Giddings and Bob Young. He will be deeply missed by his nieces, nephews and the many friends who will love him forever.

Brian was predeceased by his mother and father, his sister Kathy Searles, and his sisters-in-law Pam (Torrey) Giddings and Marjorie Torrey.

A celebration of Brian’s life will take place on July 31, 2024, 4 to 7 p.m., at Hula, 50 Lakeside Ave., Burlington, VT, with remarks starting at 5 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Brian’s name to Local Motion, 1 Steele St. #103, Burlington, VT 05401; North End Food Pantry, 1416 North Ave., Burlington, VT 05408; or Audubon Vermont, 255 Sherman Hollow Rd., Huntington VT 05462.