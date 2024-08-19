 Obituary: Carol Antoinette “Toni” Hill, 1944-2024 | Seven Days Vermont

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

August 19, 2024 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Carol Antoinette “Toni” Hill, 1944-2024 

Woman’s social life revolved around her parish, Mercy Association and the board of the Shelburne Historical Society

Published August 19, 2024 at 6:00 a.m.

click to enlarge Carol "Toni" Hill - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Carol "Toni" Hill

Carol Antoinette “Toni” Hill passed into eternal rest on August 13, 2024, after a brief stay at the McClure Miller Respite House. Toni was born on November 22, 1944, in the Bronx to Major William C. and Grace G. Hill. She graduated from Burlington High School in 1962. She attended the University of Michigan and initially studied architecture and design before changing her major to literature, science and arts; she earned her bachelor’s degree in 1967. Toni earned her master’s in education at Columbia University Teacher’s College and in 1982 became administrative director of the Department of Biomedical Mathematics at Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City.

In 2002 Toni moved to Shelburne, Vt., to become the sole caretaker for her mother while she declined and ultimately died of Alzheimer’s disease. In 1982 Toni converted to Roman Catholicism, and in 2017 she became a Mercy Associate.

Toni’s social life revolved around her parish, St. John Vianney in South Burlington, Vt.; Mercy Association; and the board of the Shelburne Historical Society.

Toni would like to thank all of her friends who provided love, support and prayers during her final illness, especially PJ and Barbara McHenry, Monica Morano, and Carmel Malone, and all the Sisters of Mercy and Mercy Associates who visited and offered prayers.

A mass of Christian burial will take place on August 24, 2024, 10 a.m., at Sacred Heart Chapel at Mater Christi School in Burlington, Vt. Arrangements are in the care of Ready Funeral & Cremation Service. To view the complete obituary and send condolences, please visit readyfuneral.com.

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Obituaries »

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Obituaries

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation