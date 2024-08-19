Obituary: Carol Antoinette “Toni” Hill, 1944-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Carol "Toni" Hill

Carol Antoinette “Toni” Hill passed into eternal rest on August 13, 2024, after a brief stay at the McClure Miller Respite House. Toni was born on November 22, 1944, in the Bronx to Major William C. and Grace G. Hill. She graduated from Burlington High School in 1962. She attended the University of Michigan and initially studied architecture and design before changing her major to literature, science and arts; she earned her bachelor’s degree in 1967. Toni earned her master’s in education at Columbia University Teacher’s College and in 1982 became administrative director of the Department of Biomedical Mathematics at Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City.

In 2002 Toni moved to Shelburne, Vt., to become the sole caretaker for her mother while she declined and ultimately died of Alzheimer’s disease. In 1982 Toni converted to Roman Catholicism, and in 2017 she became a Mercy Associate.

Toni’s social life revolved around her parish, St. John Vianney in South Burlington, Vt.; Mercy Association; and the board of the Shelburne Historical Society.

Toni would like to thank all of her friends who provided love, support and prayers during her final illness, especially PJ and Barbara McHenry, Monica Morano, and Carmel Malone, and all the Sisters of Mercy and Mercy Associates who visited and offered prayers.

A mass of Christian burial will take place on August 24, 2024, 10 a.m., at Sacred Heart Chapel at Mater Christi School in Burlington, Vt. Arrangements are in the care of Ready Funeral & Cremation Service.