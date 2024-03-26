Obituary: Carolyn Akin Gray, 1930-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Carolyn Gray

Carolyn Akin Gray of South Burlington, Vt., went to her heavenly home on Saturday, March 23, 2024, at the age of 93, with her daughter, Jill, holding her hand. She had shared the previous day with grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her minister and friends. She told Jill that it had felt like her birthday, rather than a normal day. Family, faith and friends were her life. Despite many years of pain, she had an infectious smile and beautiful positive spirit, always wanting to be helpful to others.

Carolyn is survived by her children, Jill Gray Wilkens and her husband, Ed; Dan Gray and his fiancée, Lisa Martin; and her deceased son Jim’s widow, Elizabeth Gray; as well as her six grandchildren, Michael Gray and his wife, Robyn; Marissa Strayer-Benton and her husband, Jackson; Brian Gray and his wife, Melissa; Lindsay Zeitler and her husband, Joe; Jacqueline Kahr and her husband, Derek; and Justin Gray. She is also survived by her nine great-grandchildren, Elijah and Crosby Gray; Avery and Grady Zeitler; Keagan, Parker and Natalie Gray; and Roman and Lola Strayer-Benton; as well as many nieces and nephews and extended family. They were the joy of her life. All who knew her felt her love.

Carolyn was born on November 2, 1930, to Laura Isabelle Cobleigh Akin and Aubrey Walter Akin in Newport, Vt. She attended Newport schools until her father was called into active duty during World War II, when she became a self-proclaimed army brat as the family followed her father’s assignments across the U.S. and eventually to Europe. She graduated from the Heidelberg Dependents High School in Germany in 1948, attended the University of Vermont for one year and then entered nurses’ training at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. She left training after one year to marry the love of her life, Jim Gray, on June 14, 1951. They had 68 amazing years together.

Carolyn found great joy as a wife and mother, managing the household, and she especially enjoyed baking, sewing and crafts. When the family left Newport in 1966 and moved to South Burlington, she chose to operate a private childcare service in their home. Later she worked at Magrams department store in Burlington.

Jim and Carolyn moved to Delray Beach, Fla., in 1983 and then to Boca Raton in 1986, anticipating Jim’s retirement from IBM. In Florida, Carolyn enjoyed working at Mercer Wenzel department store for several years. She was very engaged with projects and committees at the First Presbyterian Church of Delray Beach and loved working on crafts and Christmas decorations. She made mink teddy bears from donated coats to help raise money for various groups.

During their years in Florida, Carolyn and Jim would often return to Vermont for Christmas, as well as a month each summer. They returned full time to South Burlington in 2011, living first at the Pines and then moving to Harbor Village in 2017. Fellow residents and the staff became extended family. They relished being closer to children and grandchildren and later to their great-grandchildren in Vermont and Massachusetts. Carolyn and Jim joined the North Ferrisburgh United Methodist Church, where she became a dedicated and cherished member of the congregation, always ready to share her weekly joys. During COVID-19, she took up painting and had a real talent. Carolyn loved to write beautiful letters and combined her art and writing to create countless cards and notes for family and friends.

Carolyn was predeceased by her parents; her wonderful husband, Jim; her beloved son “Jimmie”; and her two brothers, John and Walter.

A memorial service will be held to celebrate Carolyn’s life on April 13, 2024, 11 a.m., at the North Ferrisburgh United Methodist Church in North Ferrisburgh, Vt. In lieu of calling hours the night before, there will be fellowship time and a light meal following the service in the church hall.

Donations may be made in memory of Carolyn to the Jimmy Fund or the North Ferrisburgh United Methodist Church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ready Funeral & Cremation Services.