Obituary: David Alan Jenkins, 1935-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Honorable David Jenkins

The Honorable David Alan Jenkins, 89, of Burlington, Vt., passed away peacefully on May 29, 2024, surrounded by his loving wife and two daughters.

David was born in Springfield, Mass., on February 6, 1935, the youngest of four children, to Edward Sampson and Ruth (MacLeod) Jenkins. The family moved to Burlington, Vt., in 1939 to a house which David called home for more than 80 years. Many experiences helped shape the man who contributed much to our state and community. Two principles aligned throughout his life: service above self and a strong Christian faith.

A student of Taft Elementary School, David was a member of the sixth grade class that received a generous gift, an original painting titled “The Babysitter,” from the American painter Norman Rockwell in memory of a fellow classmate who had died. Decades later, David took an active role in retaining the painting for the community when the school district proposed selling it. The painting now resides permanently at the University of Vermont Fleming Museum.

Boy Scouts provided an important compass in David’s boyhood, and he was thankful for many opportunities through scouting that strengthened his character and established a strong sense of leadership.

At Burlington High School, David was a notable athlete in football, basketball, and track and field. He was proud to have played quarterback for the Seahorses under the guidance of coach Buck Hard and was one of the “five iron men” who helped the varsity basketball team claim the 1953 Vermont State High School Championship trophy. That team went on to win the quarterfinal round of the New England State Championship tournament played at the Boston Garden, one of two Vermont teams to ever do so.

Acceptance to Dartmouth College opened many doors for David, and he remained very proud and inspired by the experiences the Big Green D provided. He played freshman basketball, sang in the glee club, joined Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity and chose to study history because he believed that “unless we know history, we are doomed to repeat it.” He graduated in the Dartmouth class of 1957 and fulfilled his military scholarship commitment by serving in the U.S. Coast Guard Reserve, where he sharpened his leadership skills and discovered an interest in maritime law.

David met Susan Merritt Killebrew on a blind date. They married in June 1962 and lived in Hartford, Conn., while he pursued his law degree at the University of Connecticut Law School. To accomplish this, he worked full time for Southern New England Telephone Company by day and attended law school by night. He completed his degree in 1965 and was admitted to the Connecticut Bar Association that same year.

In 1966 David brought his young family back to Burlington, was admitted to the Vermont Bar Association and began to establish his career. He quickly became partner of the law firm Hoff, Curtis, Bryan, Quinn and Jenkins. He was elected by the Burlington community as alderman and city counselor for Ward 6 from 1970 to 1972. He was appointed as the first full-time Burlington city attorney in 1972, working with mayors Francis Cain and Gordon Paquette. After practicing law for 14 years, David was appointed by Gov. Richard Snelling as a District Court judge in 1979 and as a Superior Court judge in 1981, where most of his work was presiding over criminal and civil trials. He was one of nine Superior Court judges who traveled in rotation to the 14 counties across the state. These appointments were a point of pride for David, and he appreciated the opportunity to travel the entire state and serve each community. He retired from the bench in 2005 and continued to serve from time to time for another five years.

David tirelessly volunteered throughout his life. Some of his many endeavors included Sunrise Rotary (2007 to 2024), Burlington fire commissioner, public member of the Vermont Medical Practice Board (2008 to 2019), Meals on Wheels driver for Chittenden County, and serving as a deacon and trustee for his church. David was a lifelong member of the First Congregational Church and raised his family honoring and living the traditions of his faith. Also, he was an inspirational lifelong learner and an active member of the Grand Lodge of Vermont Free and Accepted Masons, attaining the Scottish Rite 32nd degree with the Vermont Consistory.

David was passionate about sports, including tennis, Alpine and Nordic skiing, hiking, and fishing. He was very proud of his Scottish descent and the rich heritage of the Clan MacLeod. He often donned a shirt, slacks or scarf of the clan’s dress or hunting tartan, always exclaiming the motto “Hold Fast MacLeod!” He enjoyed strong and enduring friendships with school classmates, colleagues and friends throughout his life. Many were lifelong, and they often gathered to reminisce about youthful capers and life’s challenges and successes. These friendships were important touchstones to him. He had many happy memories of high school and college reunions and annual fishing trips to Maine with a steadfast group of friends.

David is survived by his loving wife of nearly 62 years; daughters, Lisa (Beckner) Bryan and Heather (Sam) Jewell; four grandchildren, Merritt and Lucien Bryan and Benjamin and Elizabeth Jewell; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Joan Zwick, Ruth Elizabeth (Betty) Maley and Dr. Edward W. Jenkins.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be dedicated in David’s name to the United Church of Christ or to Meals on Wheels through Age Well.

A celebration of life will take place on June 29, 2024, 11 a.m., at the Charlotte Congregational Church, 403 Church Hill Rd., Charlotte, VT 05445.