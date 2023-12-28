Obituary: Diane Circe, 1931-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Diane Circe

We lost our beloved mother and the matriarch of our family, Diane Circe, on December 14, 2023, following a short illness. She was 92.



Diane was born on December 9, 1931, in Iberville, Québec, to Benjamin and Corine (Gamache) Greendale. While working at Proctor Silex, she met the love of her life, Rheal Guy Circe. They married on August 30, 1952. In 1956, they moved to Vermont so that Rheal could follow his passion and build homes. In 1962, Diane and Rheal built their home in Colchester, where they raised three children and lived their entire lives until their passing.

As a young woman, Diane learned early on what it meant to take care of family and what hard work could accomplish, often helping her parents with her brother, who was severely injured in a workplace accident. Her incredible work ethic most certainly derived from her mother and her father, Ben, who was quite an entrepreneur, making extra income while also working for the Crane Corp., which is where Diane got her first job, working alongside her father.

This is the way she lived her life, caring for family, friends and neighbors and never asking for anything. She also worked from home as a housewife; a talented seamstress, making countless garments, gowns and dresses; and providing childcare for her some of her nieces’ and nephews' children and several others over the years.

We are all so grateful for her wisdom; her strong, straightforward advice; and teaching us the importance of loving, helping and taking care of family. Even though we know she is in a better place in heaven, our hearts are broken. She will be eternally missed. We love you and God bless, Mom.

Diane is survived by her three children, Guy Circe and his wife, Kelly, Lucy Circe, and Robert Circe Sr. and Donna Circe; her six grandchildren, Robert Circe Jr. and his partner, Kasey, Dustin Circe and his wife, Casey, Chelsea Campbell and her husband, Tony Campbell, Joshua and his significant other, Jenna, Evan Circe and his wife, Caitlin Elizabeth Furlong Blake, and Shayne Circe and his significant other, Danell; five great-grandchildren, Oliver, Charles, Elanor, Wrenley and Margot; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Rheal, in 2009, and numerous siblings and their spouses.

A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, January 6, 2024, 11 a.m., at Holy Cross Church in Colchester. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements are in care of LaVigne Funeral Home & Cremation Service. To send online condolences to her family, please visit vtfuneralhomes.com.