Obituary: Donald Andrew Kluga, 1951-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Donald Kluga

Donald “Don” Andrew Kluga, 73, of Williston, Vt., passed away peacefully on May 26, 2024, surrounded by his family and best friend.

Don was born in Niagara Falls, N.Y., the son of the late Edwin and Winifred (Hornsby) Kluga. He graduated with honors from Tonawanda High School in 1969. He attended Syracuse University, where he earned his bachelor's degree in electrical engineering in 1973 and his master's degree in electrical engineering in 1983.

In 1973 Don began his exemplary 42-year career by joining IBM in Kingston, N.Y. He later worked for IBM in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. In 1994 he transferred to IBM in Burlington, Vt., where he worked until he retired, in 2015. Don was considered a chip-design engineer's engineer. His contributions were highly valued by colleagues and management alike. IBM customers sought him out to obtain his analysis to ensure their chip design would meet their objectives. Don continued working in Burlington, Vt., for GlobalFoundries (a former IBM company) until his second retirement, in 2018.

He was involved in many activities throughout his life. As a young boy, he joined the Boy Scout program, where he enjoyed camping and hiking and earned the prestigious rank of Eagle Scout. In high school, he played the baritone in the marching band, competed on the varsity tennis team and performed the lead role (Harold Hill) in the musical, The Music Man.

Don was always a highly competitive athlete. He enjoyed downhill skiing and hiking and competed in marathon running, trail running, tennis, pedal road-bike racing and cross-country skiing. In his later years, Don kept active with gym workouts, cross-country skiing and pickleball.

Every winter he spent a week in Lake Tahoe, Nev., for cross-country skiing and playing his beloved blackjack. Every summer he spent a week on Cape Cod, for biking and kayaking. Don spent his holidays with his family in Tonawanda, N.Y.; Chelmsford, Mass.; Woodstock, Vt.; and Shrub Oak, N.Y. He spent his spare time reading books on investing and on sports and watching movies. Don was known to be very frugal and a staunch Republican. He delighted in political discussions and teaching his sporting skills to others.

He is survived by his two brothers, Charles (Ann) Kluga of Chelmsford, Mass., and Robert (Valerie) Kluga of Llanfair Caereinion, Wales, UK; two nieces, Emily (Tom Glickman) Kluga and Laura (John Kaczmar) Kluga; one great-niece, Linden Kluga-Glickman; and three great-nephews, Felix Kluga-Glickman, Milo Joseph Kaczmar and John Ethan Kaczmar.

The family will have a celebration of life for Don later this autumn in Williston, Vt. As requested, Don was cremated. His ashes will be buried next to his mother and father at the Holy Trinity Cemetery in Lewiston, NY.

We are so grateful to Care Dimensions for their excellent palliative care in Don's final days. Donations can be made in Don's memory to Care Dimensions Hospice House, 125 Winter St., Lincoln, MA 01773.