Obituary: Eben Wolcott, 1938-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Eben Wolcott

Eben Wolcott, 85, passed away on September 15, 2024, peacefully at his home in Colchester, Vt.

Eben was born in Burlington, Vt., to Max C. Wolcott and Florence (Cloe) Wolcott on November 13, 1938. He attended school in Burlington and graduated from Burlington High School. He married Barbara F. Newell on November 20, 1965, in Burlington. Though the relationship was not permanent, they had son William Wolcott in April 1987. Eben possessed many jobs in his youth until he found his professional passion in the Vermont National Guard. During his time in the Guard, he achieved the rank of colonel as the state maintenance officer. During his 42-plus year career, he was activated and served two tours in Vietnam, supporting the 25th Infantry Division as both a company commander and transportation commander. During his service in both the Vermont National Guard and U.S. Army, he was awarded two Bronze Star Medals, a Meritorious Service Medal, four Army Commendation Medals and many medals supporting the Vietnam Campaign.

Eben was an active family historian and tirelessly worked to connect our family to the Society of Colonial Wars and Sons of the American Revolution. He worked to preserve history by working with his brother Elwin to establish the Wolcott Natural Area in Colchester. He cultivated a small collection of tractors throughout the years and worked to restore them. He passed this interest and collection down to his son and grandchildren, which is evident from their love of tractors, especially antique John Deere tractors such as the 1943 JD H currently being restored for his granddaughter, Aurelia, and the 1953 JD 60 that Eben and Will had started restoring, the restoration of which will resume for his grandson, Oliver. His love of family, especially his son, daughter-in-law and their two children, and his nieces and nephews, is visible at every turn.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Max and Florence; sisters, Sandra, Leslie, Carol, Lida and Sylvia; brothers Elwin and David; nephew Dennis; and niece Jenny.

He is survived by his son, William, and his daughter-in-law, Kristine; grandchildren, Aurelia and Oliver; former wife, Barbara, and her husband, Gerald; and his nieces and nephews.

A memorial service with military honors will be held on October 26, 2024, 3 p.m., at Corbin & Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant St., Essex Junction, VT 05452. Per Eben’s last wishes, he will be cremated.