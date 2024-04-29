Obituary: Elizabeth "Betsy" Catanzaro, 1947-2024 

Courtesy

Elizabeth "Betsy" Catanzaro

The amazing life of Elizabeth “Betsy” Catanzaro came peacefully to an end while asleep at the University of Vermont Medical Center, with her husband and her son at her side. A very sad day for all that knew and were touched by her love and kindness.

Betsy was born and raised in Lancaster, Pa., the daughter of Florence and Kenneth Friend. After graduating from McCaskey High School in 1965, Betsy answered her “calling” and followed in her mother’s footsteps at Abbington Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Abbington, Pa. For more than 45 years, Betsy passionately and skillfully cared for infants and children, the disabled, and the elderly in hospitals in Washington, D.C.; Colorado; Vermont; and Massachusetts, including more than 35 years as a home health and hospice nurse in Framingham, Mass.

Although nursing and caring for others was her calling, her family was her essential life. She balanced career and home life seamlessly. Betsy grew up in the shadow of her two older brothers and among a literal throng of aunts, uncles and cousins. Her great happiness was raising her two children, Peter and Kristin, and sharing that joy with her parents, siblings, niece, nephews, extended family and close friends. Summer vacations and family reunions at Lake Wallenpaupack in the Poconos were a staple. She was a winter-sport enthusiast and joined a curling team while ski bumming in Aspen, Colo., in the early 1970s. Betsy loved to travel and journeyed with her family or friends to countless destinations across the globe, including Japan, Hong Kong, Hawaii, Alaska, Bermuda, the Caribbean, Italy and Norway. She also greatly enjoyed getting away with her husband and close friends to her condo in Bonita Springs, Fla., where walking the beaches and collecting shells was a passion passed on from her mother. But her favorite destination was always returning home.

Betsy retired from nursing in 2013. That year Kristin and her husband, Christopher, presented her with her first grandchild, Hallie Elizabeth. Her grandson, Evan Patrick, was born in 2016. They became the very essence of her being. She was hands-on and quite an amazing grandma. Hallie and Evan would tell you so.

Betsy returned to reside in Vermont in 2017, after 40 years at the same house that she and her husband built in 1977 in Ashland, Mass. Family and friends were the core of Betsy’s retirement. Frequent trips to Maine to share and participate in the thrill of the grandchildren growing up and enjoying family vacations and holidays together, including Uncle Pete, were her lifeblood. Dinners and libations, hanging out at Ken’s on Church Street, walks on the bike path, and chatting sessions with her friends were routine. Sitting in the living room or on the deck of her townhome on the shore of her cherished Lake Champlain, enjoying the ever-changing panorama and sunsets, was her solace. Betsy loved Vermont.

Betsy always put everyone else first. In every facet of her life, she was the very definition of selflessness. Betsy’s loss will be felt deeply. If you wanted a remarkable and caring nurse, mom, grandma, sister, cousin, aunt or friend, Betsy would be your choice.

Betsy is survived by her son, Peter Michael Catanzaro, of Marlborough, Mass.; her daughter, Kristin Marie Meaney, and her husband, Christopher Meaney, of Falmouth, Maine; her grandchildren, Hallie and Evan; her brother Joseph Friend and his wife, Carol, of Lancaster, Pa.; her brother Neal and his wife, Georgine, of Northport, Fla.; her niece, Shauna Worobey, and her husband, Phillip, of Mansfield, Texas; her nephew Kenneth Friend and his wife, Kristen, of East Amherst, N.Y.; her nephew Andrew Friend and his wife, Brittany, of Pasadena, Md.; and her mother-in-law, Mary Brandt of Ocala, Fla., whom Betsy held in a special place.

She is also survived by her husband of 48 years, Angelo, who has had the ultimate joy and privilege of sharing this world with such an amazing woman. Somehow, I found the perfect wife and life partner. Thank you, Betsy. You will be missed.

A celebration of her life will be held in July in Burlington.