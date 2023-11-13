Obituary: George Bedard, 1944-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

George Bedard

George Eugene Bedard of Hinesburg, Vt., died on November 5, 2023, after a long battle with cancer and Parkinson's disease, at the age of 79. George was born in 1944 in St. Johnsbury to Robert W. and Yvonne L. Bedard and was the eldest of six children.



He first attended St. Johnsbury Academy, graduating in 1962, and then enrolled at Saint Michael's College, where he started to pursue a degree in medicine. George put his studies on pause when he enlisted with the U.S. Army in the First Cavalry, Armored Division, Artillery Survey, and served in Vietnam. He returned home after an honorable discharge and completed his higher education with a B.S. in business administration at the University of Vermont. It was there that he met his future wife, Janis Peplau.



George was self-employed as a land surveyor and a realtor for decades and was very active in lending his expertise in any scenario where it could help people with their questions about their land. He served on the local planning commission for more than 20 years as an advocate for the community and its citizens, particularly farmers.



Family meant the world to George, and he took great pride in his children and his grandchildren. Across multiple states (and occasionally the international date line), he and his siblings maintained close and supportive relationships, including through a weekly Zoom call in recent years that he looked forward to all week. He could often be found manning the grill at any cookout, even if it wasn't his own. George was always happy to flip burgers and spin a tale or two to those who would pass by.



George passed peacefully at the McLure Miller Respite House in a sun-warmed room, surrounded by his children and his wife of 52 years. George was preceded in death by his parents. George is survived by his wife, Janis; their four children, Melanie, Joseph (Margaret), Benjamin (Megan) and Christiana; his four grandchildren, Lucian, Addison, Renee and Orion; and his five siblings, Joann Jurentkuff (Darwin), Marie Hagan, Rachel Perry (Carl), Elizabeth and John. He is also loved and remembered fondly by his international "kids" Magnus Halberg (Sweden), Tobias Toyberg-Franzen (Sweden), Martin Wesley-Holand (Norway), Josua Burkhart (Switzerland), Nik Weigelt (Switzerland) and Natascha Oberli (Switzerland), as well as many other shorter-term exchange students over the past 30-plus years.



His family would like to thank the wonderful people at UVM Home Health & Hospice, especially case manager-turned-friend Judy Johnson. George had an incredible team providing for his care over the past seven months, and his family expresses their heartfelt gratitude to the LNAs, nurses, Dr. Nancy Long, and the staff and volunteers at the McClure Miller Respite House.