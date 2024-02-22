Obituary: Lisa Ann Hebert, 1974-2024 

Lisa Ann Hebert, 49, of South Burlington, Vt., passed away peacefully at home on February 20, 2024, surrounded by her family. Diagnosed four years ago with ovarian cancer, she fought courageously and chose not to be defined by her disease. She did not lose her battle to cancer but beat it in the way she responded. Lisa continued to lead an active and full life, including running and finishing the historic Boston Marathon in fall 2021 during chemotherapy, which raised over $21,000 for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Born in Winchester, Mass., to Bill and Carol Boutwell, she was a classic middle child between her siblings, Michael and Julie. She graduated from Winchester High School in 1992 and then enrolled in the School of Business at Fairfield University. She excelled at Fairfield and graduated with a degree in accounting. At graduation, she was the recipient of the 1996 Franke Wolpe Award for Excellence and Achievement in Taxation.

She chose KPMG so that she could return to the Boston area, and that certainly was a fortuitous decision because it was there that she met her soulmate, Chris. They enjoyed being young and living in the city until Chris was accepted to medical school in Vermont. Lisa thought Vermont was about as far away from Boston as one could move and intended to return to the city after four years, but she quickly fell in love with Vermont and never left.

She transferred to KPMG Burlington following the birth of their son, Devin. While Chris was in school, she was the sole breadwinner and also ran the family. During this period, she somehow found enough time to finish her master’s degree in taxation from Bentley University. Rachel was born four years later, and the family was complete.

While working at KPMG, her client Biotek asked her to join the company as its tax manager, and she was excited by this new challenge. Several years later, when Biotek was sold, she left to work for Lionheart Holdings and the Alpert family and has spent the past five years working for the most wonderful people, continuing to do so despite her health challenges.



Lisa was more than willing to volunteer her services to any cause and was on the board of several South Burlington PTOs, the Milton Artist Guild, the Vermont Swim Association and the Joe’s Pond Association. She also was an assistant professor at Champlain College, teaching a tax course.

Lisa had a fondness for water, as she grew up spending the summers on Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire, and after moving to Vermont, she enjoyed spending time during the summers on Joe’s Pond. In 2020, while gazing across Lake Champlain, Lisa mentioned to Chris that they should buy their own home on Joe’s Pond. As usual, Chris agreed. During the past four years, she loved entertaining her friends and family there and making the new house a home.

What Lisa loved most and the source of her greatest pride was her two children. Through her guidance and love, they have grown into wonderful young adults. When the swim team needed someone to help at meets, she didn’t just volunteer but became certified as an official. She drove Rachel throughout New England to Irish dance competitions, and she spent countless evenings watching Devin play baseball, football and ultimate frisbee.

Her family is heartbroken but are better people for having been loved by her. They will miss her dearly but will never forget her amazing spirit, smile and courage.

Lisa is survived by her husband, Chris; their children, Devin and Rachel; her future daughter-in-law, Betty; her mother and father, Bill and Carol Boutwell; her in-laws, Pam and Joe Hebert; her brother, Michael (Barbara) Boutwell; her sister, Julie (Greg) Stanton; and her brother-in-law Tim (Trish) Hebert. She was also a beloved Ninnie to her many nieces and nephews and enjoyed a special relationship with her best friend since college, Kandy Tranghese.

Her family would like to thank the medical team at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Massachusetts General Hospital for their care over the past four years. They would also like to thank the Alpert family and all the employees of Lionheart Holdings, who made the frequent trips to Boston so much easier for her. For that, the family is forever grateful.

Please join us in a celebration of this special woman whose kindness, sincerity and gentleness touched everyone who was fortunate enough to know her. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, February 29, 4 to 7 p.m., at Ready Funeral Home in Burlington. A memorial service will take place on Friday, March 1, 2 p.m., at All Souls Interfaith Gathering in Shelburne.

In lieu of flowers, Lisa wished to start a scholarship for a deserving graduate of South Burlington High School. Donations specified to “South Burlington Schools Foundation” can be mailed to South Burlington High School, Attn: Lisa Hebert Scholarship, 550 Dorset St., So. Burlington, VT 05403.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ready Funeral & Cremation Services, South Chapel, 261 Shelburne Rd., Burlington, VT. To send online condolences to the family, please visit readyfuneral.com.