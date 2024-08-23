Obituary: Lydia Beatrice Monroe Clemmons, 1923-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Lydia Clemmons

Lydia Beatrice Monroe Clemmons, born on June 22, 1923, in Ringgold, La., was the eldest daughter of Howard and Lucille Monroe. Shortly after Lydia’s birth, Howard and Lucille moved to Smackover, Ark., where the Monroe family lived until Lydia was 14 years old. Lydia was proud of her southern roots, her loving family and the community in which she was raised. She was particularly proud of the quality education she received at a small, segregated schoolhouse where her teachers ensured each student achieved excellence. When Howard and Lucille migrated to Harvey, Ill., outside of Chicago, and enrolled their children in the public school, Lydia was so well prepared that she skipped the eighth grade and entered the local Thornton Township High School, where she was one of only a few Black students.

Lydia excelled in school and went on to receive her nursing degree at Loyola University in Chicago. After her graduation, she maintained her roots in, and love for, Chicago by working as a public health nurse and then at Provident Hospital, where she was trained as a certified registered nurse anesthetist. To this day, those who had Lydia as their nurse anesthetist when she practiced at the DeGoesbriand and Mary Fletcher hospitals in Burlington, Vt., still remember her fondly, remarking on her great skill and compassion.

Lydia’s love of Chicago was often reflected in her stories about legendary jazz musicians such as Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong and Billie Holiday, whom she saw perform in the local clubs. She shared memories of being able to go out on late-curfew nights when in nursing school. The head teacher was not concerned about Lydia and her roommate’s late nights because they were quiet, well mannered and good students. In the last few years of her life, Lydia continued listening to those legendary jazz singers and gospel music daily.

Lydia eventually moved to Madison, Wis., where she met her husband, Jackson Joshua Walter Clemmons. She and “Jack” married in Harvey, Ill., at her mom’s house, in 1952. They moved to Cleveland, Ohio, where Jack attended Case Western Reserve University and their first two children, son Jackson Joshua and daughter Lydia Grace, were born. Jack was offered various positions across the country but chose the University of Vermont in Burlington, Vt. Lydia and Jack bought a house in Charlotte, Vt., where the family began to grow; three more daughters were born, Laura Barbara, Jocelyn Melvina and Naomi Lucille. When her parents retired to Los Angeles, Calif., Lydia still maintained her remarkably close relationship with them. Lydia relished the summers that her parents would come and stay in Charlotte and when she would take her children to visit their grandparents in LA. There, they connected with cousins, her sister, aunts, uncles and other extended family members. She, her sister Odessa and her parents demonstrated the essence of family commitment and love, supporting each other through life’s difficulties.

Lydia carried the values of family commitment and love to her life in Charlotte, embodying it in everything she did for her children. Like her mother, she was an exceptional seamstress, sewing many of her children’s clothes, including winter jackets, school bags and even luggage from the Frost Line kits. Lydia maintained a very large garden, rising early in the morning, her favorite time of the day, to weed and harvest vegetables before heading off to work. Lydia canned a tremendous amount of what was grown in the garden, as well as canning pears and apples from the nearby fruit trees. She even made homemade soap from the lard of pigs raised on the property. Being an exceptional cook, Lydia’s homemade donuts, pizza, gumbo, New York-style cheesecake, bread, English muffins and corn fritters leave lasting memories. As the years passed and she stopped gardening, Lydia continued to get up early to enjoy the quiet morning hours.

Lydia was active in her community, supporting the establishment of the Charlotte chapter of the Vermont League of Women Voters and leading 4-H with the mothers of her daughters’ close friends, who became her close friends. Lydia’s diverse interests continued to grow, driven by her curious mind. In 1983, after returning home from a six-week work trip to Tanzania with Jack, Lydia started Authentica African Imports on their property in Charlotte. She constantly researched each piece of art, an activity she loved, but her most favorite and cherished pastime was long walks with her dear friend and neighbor, Joan Braun.

As Lydia continued through her life, her commitment to learning was ever present. Not only did she encourage her children to further their education, but she also pursued her own by becoming knowledgeable in alternative approaches to health and well-being and trained to become a master Reiki practitioner.

Starting from her early days in Arkansas, Lydia was a deeply religious and spiritual being. She always wanted her children to have a religious foundation, thus each child attended church until they received their Bible. Lydia also enthusiastically encouraged the children to attend summer Bible school. Lydia was very involved in the Charlotte Congregational Church, becoming a deacon, and, after a time, became a Jehovah’s Witness for many years.

Lydia extended her love, commitment and involvement to each of her 12 grandchildren. These moments were so cherished that each of them have unique and special memories of their time with her. Lydia will always be remembered for her never-ending kindness. She was always offering unconditional love, always welcoming and always present — to such an extent that her son-in-law Peter (Young) called her the “Dalai Mama.” This endearing name is the essence of who Lydia was to all who knew her. Lydia Beatrice Monroe Clemmons (aka “Dalai Mama” or “Big Lydia”) leaves behind her husband, Jackson Clemmons, of 72 years of marriage; their five children; and 12 grandchildren. She also leaves two first cousins in Tampa, Fla., one of whom is her namesake and goddaughter, Little Lydia Gail; a cousin in Oakland, Calif.; and several other cousins across the country, to cherish her memories.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the University of Vermont Home Health & Hospice.