Obituary: Marcia DeRosia, 1931-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Marcia DeRosia

Marcia DeRosia, 72, passed away on July 13, 2024, in her home.

Marcia was born on October 23, 1951, in St. Johnsbury, Vt., to Leo and Ruth DeRosia. As the youngest of five, Marcia had many fond and funny memories growing up with her siblings, Virginia, Marjorie, Leo Jr., and John Sr. She spoke particularly affectionately of her father, who passed in her childhood, and his highly anticipated returns from work as a long-haul trucker.

Marcia attended St. Johnsbury Academy — where she would later serve as both a trustee and trustee emeritus — and graduated from Lyndon State College. Marcia was proud to have forged her own way, having set out only with a couple of dollars, a duffel, and a dog. It was with this same tenacity that she would later successfully run her company, American Health Care Software, which provided healthcare management systems. Those close to her will all attest that Marcia took no breaks until the job was not only done but done well. When Our Lady of Providence assisted living facility in Winooski, Vt., was facing dire mismanagement, Marcia spent countless hours overturning their systems to make sure every patient received the care they deserved. Her longstanding dedication to the field was recognized in 2014 when Marcia received the Vermont Health Care Association’s Residential Care Administrator of the Year Award.

Though her extensive career is impressive, what Marcia will be most dearly remembered for is her limitless generosity and love. She routinely gave blood to the Red Cross, had recurring donations established with local animal shelters and was a stalwart companion to her family and friends. Marcia was a giver to the needy, a defender of the helpless and a voice for those who could not speak. She would not let anyone get away with being anything but their most exceptional self, and she would work twice as hard to help them get there. Though today is darkened by her loss, Marcia tirelessly contributed to a brighter tomorrow.

Many have waited to welcome Marcia in heaven, including her parents and stepfather, Earl; siblings; steadfast friends; and plenty beloved pets. She is survived by loving nephews, John Derosia II and Steven DuBois; and niece, Joan Hudson; as well as great-niece, Jane Derosia, and great-nephew, Connor Page; and her darling cat, Shadow.

Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., on July 26, at the Ready Funeral Home, 261 Shelburne Rd., Burlington. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at the St. Francis Xavier Church, 3 St. Peter St., Winooski, on July 27, at 10 a.m. The burial will be private.

The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers condolences be expressed through donations to the Chittenden County Human Society.

Marcia, we love you always.

Arrangements are in the care of the Ready Funeral & Cremation Services. To send online condolences, please visit readyfuneral.com.