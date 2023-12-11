 Obituary: Marilyn Weir, 1931-2023 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

December 11, 2023

Obituary: Marilyn Weir, 1931-2023 

Underhill woman will be remembered for her quick wit and hospitality

Published December 11, 2023

click to enlarge Marilyn Weir - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Marilyn Weir

Marilyn Weir passed away peacefully at the age of 91 at Mansfield Place in Essex, Vt. She was born the 11th child of 17 to the late George and Mabel (Osborn) Brown on December 31, 1931. She was raised in Foxboro, Mass., where she lived until moving to Vermont in 1968. She was predeceased by her husband of 70 years, Walter, in 2020.

Marilyn’s best memories were hosting a revolving door of family and friends who visited from Massachusetts after she moved to Vermont. She and Walter made lifelong friendships and remained close with her siblings and in-laws. She loved classical music and was known for her quick wit and hospitality. After high school, she and two of her sisters formed the singing group the Mel-O-Dears, touring for several months to various engagements. Marilyn so enjoyed the customers she met working at various stores in the late ’80s and ’90s.

She is survived by daughters Lorinda Crowley (Jim) of Florida and Janet Carlson of Hinesburg; son Steven (Monica) of Underhill; three grandchildren and five great grandchildren; sister Murial Bishop of Florida, brother Donald Brown of Nevada, and a large extended family. She was also predeceased by her sons Brian and Thomas, seven sisters, and six brothers.

Our family would like to thank the outstanding staff at Mansfield Place and Bayada Hospice. Services are to be held at a later date. Donations in Marilyn’s memory may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Center.

Arrangements are under the care of Gifford Funeral Home in Richmond, Vt.

