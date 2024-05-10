Obituary: Mary Kohler, 1934-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Mary Hawes Kohler

Her children, friends far and wide, and the communities of North Bennington, Bennington and Shaftsbury are saying thanks for the gift of years with Mary Hawes Kohler, who died peacefully at Bromley Manor in Manchester on April 24, 2024.

The Hawes, name to which Mary was born in 1934, covered a meandering path from prerevolutionary coastal New England to Columbia and St. Louis, Mo., (where Mary picked it up), and back to Connecticut. Mary was visiting her mother, Janet, and stepfather, MacLean Hoggson, in New Canaan, taking a break from her work at the world's first tissue transplantation lab at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, when she met Peter Kohler.

Mary had graduated from Smith College and went on to Radcliffe College at Harvard before doing post-grad work in England at Cambridge on virology and tissue culturing, leading to her first employment at Mass General. Peter was in the graduate social work program at NYU when he and Mary fell in love and married in the summer of ‘61. Mary left Boston to join the faculty at Uniondale High School on Long Island, while Peter finished his studies and counseled inmates on Rikers Island. Mary dropped Peter off at the Freeport train station daily before going to teach biology to ninth and 10th graders.

As she would recall it later, she was not unhappy to leave teaching high schoolers when the couple’s first child, Robert, arrived in '62. Then came Neil in '64, Mary (Molly) in '65 and finally James in '67.

With “troops” in tow, the young family shifted to the north shore of Long Island for more space and water access. There Mary and Peter taught their kids swimming, boating, foraging for shellfish, how to bait a hook and filet flounder.

Mary volunteered at Glen Cove Hospital, sang in community choirs and otherwise brooded lightly over her free-range kids, whose ranginess suggested needing yet more room. And so, as Peter advanced in the ranks of the New York State Department of Mental Hygiene, Mary sought out and found more space in remote Lloyd Harbor, where the family settled in 1975.

With the troops involved in school, sports and arts, Mary took a position with Automatic Data Processing. The cancellation of mental health care in the early ‘80s canceled Peter's work, and the family became reliant on Mary's position and benefits. Peter would die in 1987, alerting Mary to her own stress and coping, which she undertook to remedy while considering where to live now that her husband was gone, and three of her four children were out of the house.

Jettisoning her office job, Mary took part-time work at a nursery while studying institutional cooking and hospitality, soon forming a company called “Time Out for Innkeepers.” With it she would wander the eastern seaboard minding B&Bs and inns while their owners vacationed or were away from their business. A single ad in the back of one business publication netted Mary all the work she could handle, and she took most of it in New England, where she had history and bits of family.

The work was gratifying but barely covered costs on the large, now largely empty, Lloyd Harbor house. New England had, however, recast its spell, and after 24 years of family life, it was time to leave Long Island.

In 1991 her mother, Janet Hoggson, died in Conn., following shortly after MacLean. Janet was the daughter of Frederick Gardner, owner of St. Louis Coffin Co. and a one-term governor of Missouri. Janet left Mary her share of that residual estate, allowing a more expansive search for a new home with more land, which she desired simply so “the dogs would have some room to run.”

With youngest son James, Mary toured her old haunts near Smith College and Great Barrington, Mass., looking for an old house and a few acres of south-facing slope. When she crossed the state line into Vermont south of Bennington, she never looked back.

As so often happens when one knows they've come home, the house appears. For Mary this happened almost immediately upon discovering the several covered bridges around North Bennington. She bought the house on a few acres, learning shortly after moving in that the McCullough family across McCullough Road would be putting 200 acres up for sale. Mary committed to it before even walking the land, as most of it comprised the vista out her new front window. That was all she needed to know.

Upon closing, Mary ceded the development rights to the Vermont Land Trust and donated 100 of the acres to the Fund for North Bennington (FNB) to help establish a contiguous open trail system through the entire village. She kept the 100 acres across from her house, leasing it for agricultural use for over three decades.

Over her long fourth act in the Southshire, Mary picked up several volunteer positions at the local hospital, joined the Quiet Valley Quilters, the Twisted Branch quilting society, and the board of the Park-McCullough House historic site, She ran the treasury for the Bennington Quilt Festival and generously supported the McCullough Library, the summer music series at Park-McCullough and Keewaydin Camp, where generations preceding and following her attended in Dunmore, Vt., and Temagami, Ontario.

Mary's favorite days were spent piecing quilts; knitting sweaters, mittens and Christmas stockings; making dolls and lap blankets for young hospital patients; and running her several generations of dogs across what the FNB would in 2006 dub “The Kohler-McCullough Fields,” today a popular destination for dogs (and their humans) from all over the region.

Mary cherished visits from her far-flung family, which included four children and their spouses, seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She always kept an open door to her Bennington community of fellow quilters, dog walkers and local friends who will miss the creative clutter of her house and walking with her in the fields. Everyone of us has cause to celebrate Mary's life, as do all those she'll never meet who will rejoice no less for the many bits of comfort, commonwealth and colorful Vermont vistas she bequeaths to them.

Everyone who knew Mary knew what was important to her. The splendor of Vermont’s mountains, fields and woods were what she liked best to share. If you feel inspired to do a little something in remembrance of Mary and her love for her adopted state, she would be delighted for your donation to the Keewaydin Foundation, 500 Rustic Lane, Salisbury, VT 05769. You can also get in touch with Mary Welz: [email protected], or at 802.352.4247.