Obituary: Pauline Agnes Corse, 1932-2024 

Pauline Agnes Corse, 91, died peacefully in the presence of her son, Martin, and her beloved Chihuahua, Annabelle, on August 6, 2024, in Chino Hills, Calif., where Pauline lived for 42 years.

Born in Reedsboro, Vt., on December 2, 1932, Pauline was the middle child of Merroll and Neva Corse of Whitingham, Vt. She was raised on the Corse farm with her siblings, Lewis and Charlotte. Pauline was class valedictorian at Whitingham High School and attended the University of Vermont. She moved to Los Angeles and married Arthur Aroian. They raised their children, Sharon, Martin and Nancy, in La Habra, Calif., and were married 22 years. Pauline received her BA and MA in English from California State University Fullerton and taught journalism and English at Chaffey College in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., for 30 years. In 1994, Pauline married her longtime friend, Oscar Boyajian. They shared 18 wonderful years together, until Oscar's death in 2006. A strong advocate of equality and education for all, Pauline maintained a steadfast belief in self-governance through democracy. She loved reading, book collecting, music and lively discussions about politics. Her unwavering support helped her children and grandchildren pursue their education and find their way in the world.

Pauline is survived by her three children, seven of her nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, her sister, and numerous nieces and nephews. Per her wishes, Pauline's ashes will be placed under a favorite maple tree near the sugarhouse on the Corse farm in Whitingham.